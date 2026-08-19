Natural Secures $100M Credit Facility to Scale Payments for AI Agents

Payments infrastructure is not purely a software problem. At scale, it is also a capital problem. Trillions of dollars move globally every day, with a meaningful portion of that movement relying on capital being extended before cash ultimately settles.

Natural believes AI agents will require access to credit at a rate that far outpaces traditional, human-led payments verticals. The facility is designed to scale alongside that demand, giving Natural the ability to support substantially greater payment volume and deployed credit over time.

"We believe agents will become the primary financial actors of the global economy, and the infrastructure supporting them will need to operate at a scale that's difficult to comprehend today," said Kahlil Lalji, CEO and Co-founder of Natural. "For us, the question wasn't just who could provide capital today. It was who shared our view of where this is going and could scale with us from our first million dollars of deployed credit to our first billion. Upper90 is that partner."

"Agentic payments are about to reshape how commerce happens, and we believe that the Natural team is going to be the team to lead this transformation," said Dallin Rosdahl, Managing Director at Upper90, "we are thrilled to partner with Natural and support its vision."

Upper90's financing follows more than $40 million in equity raised by Natural from investors including Forerunner, Human Capital, Abstract, Bridge, Brex, Mercury, Privy, Vercel, Notion, Increase, Unit, Figure, and others.

Natural is building vertically across the payments stack to give AI agents the financial infrastructure required to move money, access capital, accept payments, and transact programmatically across the global economy.

About Natural

Natural (natural.com) is building payments infrastructure for AI agents. The company has raised more than $40 million from investors including Forerunner, Human Capital, Abstract, Bridge, Brex, Mercury, Privy, Vercel, Notion, Increase, Unit, Figure, and others.

¹ Natural is a financial technology company, not a bank. Wallet Account and banking services are provided by Column N.A., Member FDIC.

² Natural is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured depository institution. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured depository institution. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through FDIC insurance to apply. Deposits in Wallet accounts are FDIC-insured through Column N.A., Member FDIC, and Column's Sweep Program Network Banks.

About Upper90

Upper90 is a hybrid firm backed by an LP base of entrepreneurs and institutions that seeks to help businesses with predictable revenue and collateral utilize credit to accelerate growth with less dilution. Upper90 has been a capital partner for companies with receivables, equipment, royalties, time sensitive refinancings, or strategic acquisitions.

SOURCE Natural AI, Inc.