Nature-inspired pressure sensing technology aims to transform healthcare and surgical robots

News provided by

National University of Singapore

18 Aug, 2023, 09:22 ET

NUS researchers take a leaf out of nature's book to develop 'eAir' — an aero-elastic sensor that revolutionises how pressure is detected

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a novel aero-elastic pressure sensor, called 'eAir'. This technology can be applied to minimally-invasive surgeries and implantable sensors by directly addressing the challenges associated with existing pressure sensors.

The eAir sensor promises increased precision and reliability across medical applications. It can potentially transform laparoscopic surgeries by enabling tactile feedback for surgeons, allowing more precise manipulation of patient tissues. In addition, the sensor can improve patient experiences by offering a less invasive means of monitoring intracranial pressure (ICP).

Led by Associate Professor Benjamin TEE from the NUS College of Design and Engineering and NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology, the team's findings were recently published in scientific journal Nature Materials on 17 August 2023.

From lotus leaf to laboratory: Harnessing nature's design

Conventional pressure sensors frequently struggle with accuracy. They have trouble delivering consistent readings, often returning varying results when the same pressure is applied repeatedly and can overlook subtle changes in pressure — all of which can lead to significant errors. They are also typically made from stiff and mechanically inflexible materials.

To address these challenges in pressure sensing, the NUS team drew inspiration from a phenomenon known as the 'lotus leaf effect' — a unique natural phenomenon where water droplets effortlessly roll off the leaf's surface, made possible by its minuscule, water-repelling structures. Mimicking this effect, the team has engineered a pressure sensor designed to significantly improve the sensing performance.

"The sensor, akin to a miniature 'capacity meter', can detect minute pressure changes — mirroring the sensitivity of a lotus leaf to the extremely light touch of a water droplet," explained Assoc Prof Tee.

The eAir devices can be made relatively small – at a few millimetres in size.

Applications

This novel technology has wide-ranging applications. For instance, in laparoscopic surgeries where precise tactile feedback is indispensable, incorporating eAir sensors could lead to safer surgical procedures, ultimately enhancing patient recovery and prognosis.

eAir could also improve the process of monitoring ICP. This minimally invasive solution could transform patient experiences in the management of brain-related conditions.

Read more at: https://news.nus.edu.sg/nature-inspired-pressure-sensing-technology/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/291548/national_university_of_singapore_logo.jpg  

SOURCE National University of Singapore

Also from this source

Nature-inspired pressure sensing technology aims to transform healthcare and surgical robots

Innovative paper-like, battery-free, AI-enabled sensor for holistic wound monitoring

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.