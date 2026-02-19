Naturepedic Announces Retail Partnership with Williams-Sonoma's GreenRow, Introducing Certified Organic Sleep Solutions

Collaboration Brings Organic Mattresses Directly to Consumers Building Healthier, Greener Homes

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS-certified organic and EWG Verified® mattress and bedding brand, announced a new retail partnership with GreenRow , the sustainable home destination from Williams-Sonoma. As GreenRow's newest retail partner, Naturepedic brings certified organic sleep solutions for customers seeking healthier, responsibly made home essentials to the platform.

Aurora Mattress Aurora Mattress

With this partnership, Naturepedic introduces the Aurora Mattress, created exclusively for GreenRow, while also bringing its Serenade Mattress and Breathable Crib Mattress to GreenRow customers. The Serenade features a supportive hybrid design with encased coils and multiple firmness options for balanced comfort, while the Aurora elevates the experience with a more premium construction – combining breathable, responsibly made comfort with Naturepedic's rigorous material standards. The assortment also includes Naturepedic's trusted, award-winning organic crib mattress , crafted from organic cotton, MADE SAFE® certified ingredients, and a food-grade polyethylene waterproof coating, designed to support safer sleep for infants.

Naturepedic is known for its uncompromising third-party certification standards, transparent manufacturing, and leadership in the organic sleep industry. The brand offers mattresses, sleep accessories and home products for adults, children, infants, and pets, helping families reduce exposure to harmful chemicals while supporting more sustainable production practices.

"We've always believed where and how our products show up matters," says Arin Schultz, Chief Growth Officer at Naturepedic. "GreenRow is doing something really thoughtful in the home space. They're bringing together brands that are serious about transparency and making it easier for customers who are intentionally building healthier, more sustainable homes to find products they can trust. That's exactly the kind of environment we want to be part of."

The Naturepedic mattress assortment is now available at www.GreenRow.com.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact

Kristin Lunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Naturepedic