NATUREPEDIC SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 BEDDING AWARD WINNER

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic announced today that Naturepedic Organic Supima Cotton Sheets & Pillowcases was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2026 .

Naturepedic Organic Supima Cotton Sheets & Pillowcases

Made with authentic Supima cotton, these organic cotton bed sheets are woven from extra-long staple fibers prized for their softness and rare strength. Representing just 1% of the world's cotton, these Supima cotton sheets start with organic cotton cultivated on Native American family farms, and are carefully woven into 300TC organic cotton sheet sets that, through a two-ply construction, deliver the feel of 600TC sheets. The result is a surface that's smooth, pill-resistant and subtly lustrous, with a durability that endures wash after wash. Available in Queen, King and California King, each organic sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases, finished with a refined hemstitch detail, and comes in Arctic Snow, a luminous white, or Natural Undyed, an elemental tone with warm speckling that reflects cotton in its raw state.

Less than 1% of the world's cotton qualifies as Supima, grown exclusively in the American West and Southwest by Native Americans. Choosing Supima cotton means supporting family-owned farms that prioritize responsible practices that give back to the Earth. The result is bedding with integrity, crafted close to home. Its extra-long staple fibers create a silky-smooth surface that resists pilling and stays soft with each laundering. With a naturally fluid drape and subtle luster, Supima cotton lends the bed an elevated finish. A decorative hemstitch on the flat sheet and pillowcases adds a tailored detail to this organic cotton bedding set's minimalist design. Supima cotton is also twice as strong as regular cotton, thanks to its extra-long staple fibers that resist breaking and fraying. This resilience results in organic cotton bed linens that hold up beautifully over years of use, maintaining their smooth surface without pilling.

Naturepedic's Organic Supima Cotton Sheets and Pillowcases meet both the GOTS certified organic from Control Union and MADE SAFE® certified standards, certifying that they are made with safe, non-genetically engineered ingredients, not known or suspected to harm human or animal health, or ecosystems.

Since 2003, Naturepedic's mission has been to transform the lives of its customers through safer, healthier sleep. By eliminating materials like polyurethane foam, vinyl/PVC, phthalates, glues and adhesives, flame retardants, and fiberglass from its line of certified organic mattresses, Naturepedic supports an organic holistic lifestyle while protecting the environment.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

