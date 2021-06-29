Naturepedic Launches 15% Off Sitewide Independence Day Sale

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to provide safe, healthy, organic sleep for the whole family, Naturepedic is celebrating Independence Day with a 15% off sitewide sale on their full product line of GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic baby, kid and adult mattress and bedding products.

From June 30th through midnight on July 7th, customers can enjoy big savings on all Naturepedic products by using promo code HEALTHY15 at checkout online and in-store at Naturepedic's Organic Mattress Gallery stores.

Naturepedic offers an award-winning range of breathable, waterproof baby crib mattresses and accessories, along with an exclusive line of kids mattresses, designed to support their specific developmental needs. For adults, choose from the brand's top-rated Chorus and Serenade models, along with the innovative EOS Series and Halcyon models, which can be customized to suit individual comfort preferences on each side of the bed. Naturepedic's EOS Pillowtop Organic Mattress recently won the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Award for "Best Sustainable Mattress." The sale also applies to all of Naturepedic's luxurious pillows, sheet sets, mattress toppers, protector pads, and more.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 18 years, all Naturepedic products utilize lightweight, breathable materials, like organic cotton fabric and fill, to achieve cool sleep all summer long. All Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Sara White at [email protected] or 914.621.1323.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications ) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

