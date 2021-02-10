Naturepedic Launches 20% Off President's Day Sale on Select Organic Mattresses

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products for the whole family, is celebrating President's Day with a 20% off sale on its EOS, Verse and Halcyon Organic mattresses, no promo code necessary, plus, 10% off everything else by using code SAVE10.

Available February 10th through midnight on February 17th, customers can enjoy big savings on some of Naturepedic's most popular products. The EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series features three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux, all of which can be independently customized to suit the unique sleep preferences of you and your partner, ranging from ultra-plush to extra-firm.

The Verse Organic Kids' Mattress features firm support that is ideal for your growing child or teen. Multiple layers of thick organic cotton batting provide cushioning over a premium encased coil support system for a comfortable design that promotes airflow to reduce overheating. The Halcyon Luxury Organic Mattresses, sold in-store only with select retailers, are made from only the finest organic, luxury, and non-toxic materials that combines quality craftsmanship with elegant customizable design, that, like the EOS Series, allows you and your sleep partner to independently choose how your bed feels, so neither of you will have to compromise.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 18 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic and nontoxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

