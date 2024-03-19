More than 700 Families will be Treated to Brownie Breaks at Spring Break

PASADENA, Calif. , March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, debuted a new flavor of its popular Brownie line at Natural Products Expo West® on March 14th - 16th in Anaheim, California. Salted Caramel Brownie, made with whole grains, dates, and vegan chocolate, offered attendees a soft-baked break amidst the hustle and bustle of the show.

NATURE’S BAKERY EXPANDS FAMILY FAVORITE BROWNIE LINE WITH SALTED CARAMEL FLAVOR

Salted Caramel Brownie follows in the successful launch of Nature's Bakery's Double Chocolate Brownie in July 2023. In less than a year, Double Chocolate Brownie sells more units per store per week than any other multi-pack brownie at two national retailers, according to IRI Unify. This sales momentum coincides with the growth of the U.S. vegan chocolate market, which is poised to reach a compound annual growth rate of 13.7 percent by 2027, according to Mordor Intelligence.

"Following the positive response to our Double Chocolate Brownie, we're excited to give consumers more of what they love: permissible indulgence they can feel good about," said Vilma Livas, Chief Marketing Officer at Nature's Bakery. "The allure of Salted Caramel Brownie is in the name – it's the perfect balance of sweet, salty—and fudgy. We're proud to deliver on great taste and real ingredients like whole grains, cocoa and dates with a recipe that's plant-based and nut-free. Our new brownie is a sweet treat everyone can enjoy."

"When we developed the Salted Caramel Brownie recipe, we focused on simplicity, top-notch ingredients, and infusing every soft-baked bite with deliciousness," said Alice Kim, Senior Innovation Manager at Nature's Bakery. "After several attempts and taste tests with our team and beloved consumers, we found the best combination of real chocolate and the right balance of caramel with a hint of salt. Great taste without compromising on great ingredients was our top priority to ensure every snack break scores brownie points with consumers."

To celebrate the launch of Salted Caramel Brownie, Nature's Bakery has partnered with ACO Vacation Homes and Celebration Suites to welcome over 700 families to their spring break homes away from home. At check-in, they'll receive Nature's Bakery snacks, which will include the new Salted Caramel Brownie, to accompany their spring break activities as they make lasting memories between soft-baked bites. Additionally, Nature's Bakery will delight families across the nation this summer with brownie breaks during their multi-city field marketing program beginning in late June.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available online at Amazon.com and NaturesBakery.com and will be available at select national retailers this summer. For more information, visit the Nature's Bakery press room at: www.naturesbakery.com/press-room.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

