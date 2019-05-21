Nature's Bakery Launches On-The-Go Breakfast Snack: Oatmeal Crumble Bar

RENO, Nev., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bar and other soft-baked snacks, announces its all-new Oatmeal Crumble Bar, combining nourishing, breakfast inspired ingredients within a convenient on-the-go snack. Featuring an open-top oat bar filled with real fruit jam and topped with a crunchy oat crumble, the better-for-you Oatmeal Crumble Bar contains 3g of hunger-fighting fiber to fuel families and deliver a good start for great days.

Nature's Bakery recently found that 61 percent of consumers believe whole grains make for a healthy snack, which is why it is notable that Oatmeal Crumble Bars are also packed with 14g of whole grains, ensuring busy families start the morning off right. Like all of Nature's Bakery snack varieties, the new breakfast snack is plant-based, certified vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and is made without high fructose corn syrup. Oatmeal Crumble is available in three popular fruit flavors: Strawberry, Apple and Cherry.

According to a Mintel report, 49 percent of consumers are eating breakfast on-the-go rather than as a sit-down meal at home. With Nature's Bakery Oatmeal Crumble Bars, people will feel ready to start the day with a delicious and convenient better-for-you snack at 1.4 ounces and only 140 calories per bar.

"Putting a hearty and wholesome breakfast on the table every morning is a challenge we can all relate to," said Dave Marson, founder of Nature's Bakery. "With the all-new Oatmeal Crumble Bar, we are giving people peace of mind, knowing they will always have a nutritious and accessible option for breakfast on-the-go that they will feel good about and the entire family will love."

The new Oatmeal Crumble Bar is available now and will be sold nationally at accounts such as Target, Kroger, and Publix. It can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit www.naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, the family-owned bakery soft bakes the nutritional goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars and Brownie Bars. For more information, visit NaturesBakery.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

