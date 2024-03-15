Nature's Body Improves Vitality With Supplements the Founders Take Themselves

The Aussie Health and Wellness Brand Is Invested in Holistic Health Solutions That Address Their Own Health Needs, Too

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Body is an Australian health and wellness brand that has been quietly building its presence in the nutraceutical industry for years. The company's commitment to quality is a defining element of its brand. Nature's Body customers consistently provide emphatic feedback, and much of the brand's early rise to prominence in the natural supplement world came from organic word-of-mouth marketing.

While a quality product will always attract customers to some extent, in this case, the founding team attributes their rapid success to an additional key factor: they invest in creating supplements that they actually want to take, too.

"The Nature's Body brand has had amazing success ever since we started creating supplements back in 2012," says company spokesperson Margot Bouchara. "As we've expanded our product selection over the years, we've always tried to curate a range of supplements that we were interested in taking ourselves."

Bouchara elaborates that when someone creates a product that they plan on taking in their personal life, they naturally tend to focus on things like maintaining high quality and an affordable price point. This approach to product development has set a standard for Nature's Body that shines through every aspect of the brand's catalog.

That catalog includes a wide variety of natural supplements, each designed with science-backed precision to address a variety of health concerns. These include hormone supplementation, muscle building, brain health, and immunity.

"Nature's Body was founded with the goal of helping people lead healthier, happier lives," Bouchara states. "We hope that our supplements can create positive differences in our customer's lives, and we stand behind every product and formula that we create. This is largely thanks to our personal investment in our process, which helps us maintain a unique sense of quality and cost-effectiveness every step of the way."

About Nature's Body

Nature's Body is a health and wellness brand that was founded in 2016 and existed as a previous entity for four years before that. It operates out of Noosaville in Queensland, Australia. The company's primary focus is to create high-quality supplements and wellness-related products that support anti-aging, immunity, brain health, weight management, skin health, and more. Nature's Body is already popular in the Land Down Under and is in the process of expanding into the U.S. marketplace. Learn more at naturesbody.com.au .

