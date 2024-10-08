Nature's Bounty® Expands Women's Wellness Portfolio with Launch of New Products for Hair Growth, Sexual Health, and Vaginal pH Balance

"I am thrilled that one of my favorite brands – Nature's Bounty – is growing its women's product line to offer nutritional options for very real changes within women's bodies, including hair thinning, sensual pleasure and arousal, and vaginal health," said Amy Shah, M.D., board-certified physician, nutrition specialist, author, and spokesperson for the Nature's Bounty brand. "I explain to patients that the body works in remarkable ways and it's optimized through nutritional support from time to time. The Nature's Bounty brand leans into the latest nutrition science to develop products to supplement the body's natural abilities and in a very accessible way."

Nature's Bounty® Intimacy Booster

To help get the most enjoyment out of intimate experiences, Nature's Bounty Intimacy Booster features clinically studied botanical ingredients to enhance sexual pleasure.* This innovative formula combines Ginseng, an herbal ingredient used for thousands of years, with KSM-66® Ashwagandha, an Ayurvedic herb clinically shown to improve orgasm, enhance arousal and lubrication, and help ease everyday stress so women can relax and connect.*

Nature's Bounty® Healthy pH Balance

The vagina is home to countless beneficial microorganisms. Nature's Bounty® Healthy pH Balance supports the body's natural ability to balance these microorganisms, promoting optimal vaginal health with just one capsule per day.* The new supplement balances vaginal yeast and good bacteria through its proprietary blend of two clinically-studied probiotics – Limosilactobacillus reuteri RC-14® and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GR-1® – delivering 2 billion live culture colony forming units (CFUs). This probiotic blend coupled with Cranberry powder supports a healthy pH balance.

Nature's Bounty® Hair Growth Gummies

As we age, more hair follicles can switch from growing normal hair to growing thinner, shorter peach fuzz, making hair appear less thick, full, and healthy. Nature's Bounty Hair Growth Gummies feature the same Advanced Hair Complex found in the brand's Hair Growth capsules, but in peach mango flavored gummies. The Advanced Hair Complex delivers a matrix of three vital nutrients – Biotin, Arginine, and Silicon – providing structural support for existing hair growth, increased thickness, and fuller looking hair in three months.*

"I believe all women should feel empowered and the ultimate empowerment is through health," continued Dr. Shah. "When we feel good in our bodies – through proper nutrition, exercise, and social connections – we can function at our highest abilities. I'm proud to partner with the Nature's Bounty brand to increase awareness of their high-quality nutritional supplements that empower women throughout their wellness journeys."

To learn more about Nature's Bounty®, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty® has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

