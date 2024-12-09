Nature's Bounty® Introduces New Plant-Based Omega-3 Supplement

A Vegetarian Alternative to Fish Oil, Nature's Bounty® Plant-Based Omega-3 Goes Straight to the Source – Algae – to Support Heart, Joint, and Skin Health*

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a leader in scientifically-backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, today introduced its new Plant-Based Omega-3 dietary supplement. A vegetarian alternative to traditional fish oil, Nature's Bounty Plant-Based Omega-3 supplement goes straight to the source of EPA and DHA omega-3s – algae – to deliver health benefits.* Algae is a plant-based producer of these healthy fats. The new Nature's Bounty Plant-Based Omega-3 features 1,000 mg of vegetarian algae oil to support heart, joint, and skin health.* The new dietary supplement is available now at major retailers, including Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, Publix, and Kroger.

One softgel per day of Nature’s Bounty’s Plant-Based Omega-3 supplement contains 520 mg of total omega-3 fatty acids with 510 mg of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) omega-3s to promote heart health and support healthy skin and joints.* Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.†

"We're excited to launch our new Plant-Based Omega-3 supplement, which brings the health benefits of fish oil to consumers in a vegetarian offering," said Donna Olufade, Director of Marketing, the Nature's Bounty® brand. "Many people don't realize that fish are rich sources of omega-3s because of the algae in their food chain. We went straight to the source – algae – to develop our new Plant-Based Omega-3 supplement to support consumers who prefer a vegetarian diet or plant-based ingredients."

One softgel per day of Nature's Bounty's Plant-Based Omega-3 supplement contains 520 mg of total omega-3 fatty acids with 510 mg of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) omega-3s to promote heart health and support healthy skin and joints.* Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.†

To learn more about Nature's Bounty®, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty® has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†One serving of algal oil provides 510mg of EPA and DHA Omega-3 Fatty Acids. See nutrition information for total fat content.

Media Contact

Andrea Martin

Nature's Bounty®

[email protected]

SOURCE Nature's Bounty