Nature's Bounty® Unveils New Brand Campaign to Unify its Product Portfolio and Evoke an Emotional Connection with Consumers

"We are thrilled to launch our new brand positioning and campaign that help consumers recognize the power that already lives within them," said Justin DeGeorge, Vice President, Nature's Bounty® brand. "By listening to our consumers, we learned that many people who are navigating their wellness journey today feel like they're not enough – they're overwhelmed and constantly reminded of everything they're not. We believe there's greatness inside all of us and that there are amazing things happening within the human body that demonstrate this point. The 'It's In Your Nature' campaign aims to help consumers see this power in themselves and remind them that Nature's Bounty is here to supplement them at every stage."

From ashwagandha, magnesium, and zinc to nutrients that support hair growth, Nature's Bounty® offers more than 200 nutritional supplements, which help support the body's own natural systems, including digestive, cardiovascular, skin, immune, metabolic, sleep, and more.* The "It's In Your Nature" campaign brings together the brand's full portfolio into one unifying message.

The "It's In Your Nature" campaign takes a unique approach to inspire and connect with audiences by using relatable examples of the amazing ways the human body functions. Each advertisement within the campaign focuses on a specific aspect of the body's remarkable system, emphasizing its inherent abilities to support a healthy and active lifestyle and the use of Nature's Bounty vitamins to supplement their own greatness.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science Company, has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

