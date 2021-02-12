Nature's Medicines To Open Adult Use Dispensary in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Medicines, an expanding group of national cannabis dispensaries, will open its doors at 1045 Quaker Highway in Uxbridge on Tuesday, February 16.

The new Adult Use dispensary will serve Uxbridge and surrounding areas including Northbridge, Blackstone, Milford, Sutton and Grafton, Massachusetts, as well as Woonsocket, North Smithfield, and Pascoag, Rhode Island.

The attractively designed location will offer an extensive selection of award-winning cannabis products including pure, high-quality flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, accessories and more.

"We thank the community of Uxbridge for welcoming us," said Stephen Borges, General Manager. "Our staff is looking forward to educating our new guests about the different strains of cannabis and guiding them to the products that best match their needs."

Guests may order in store or pre-order online. Curbside pick-up will be available. Debit cards are preferred but cash will also be accepted.

In light of COVID-19, Nature's Medicines is committed to keeping guests and staff safe at all times. Masks are required, and social distancing as well as all other recommended CDC procedures will be in place.

"Nature's Medicines makes a point of diligently following the State's cannabis laws and ensuring the legal safety of our customers," said Borges. "Our Personal Service Providers are highly-trained to advise guests about our products and guide them through their legal enjoyment of cannabis."

Borges recommends that guests go to naturesmedicines.com to view changing menus and keep up with dispensary news.

About Nature's Medicines:

Nature's Medicines is an award-winning, vertically integrated cultivator and retailer with locations across the United States. Our mission is to provide patients and customers with professional and compassionate educational and self-care advice concerning the trusted medical products we provide.

