Nature's Miracle Announces Participation in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, today announced that James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 1:45pm ET.

To register for the live webcast, please register here. Additionally, you may access the live presentation through the webcast link available on the Company's investor relations website here. As time permits, a question and answer session may be included subsequent to the end of the presentation. Questions may be submitted in advance to [email protected].

An archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with NMHI management, please reach out to investor relations via [email protected].

About Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc.

Nature's Miracle ( www.Nature-Miracle.com ) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also includes vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

