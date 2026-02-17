Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Begins Offering Made-in-USA Grow Lights Through Exclusive Agreement with Megaphoton USA LLC

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle," "NMHI," or the "Company"), a provider of equipment and services for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, today announced it has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Megaphoton USA LLC, a Los Angeles-based specialized manufacturer of grow lights. This strategic partnership strengthens Nature's Miracle's domestic supply chain capabilities while addressing growing customer demand for reliable, U.S.-manufactured CEA lighting solutions.

Under the agreement, Nature's Miracle will offer its customers Made-in-USA grow light products under the newly-launched brand name "Nature's Miracle." These products will be manufactured in the United States by Megaphoton USA LLC.

Initial Product Offerings Include:

1000W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light

600W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light

277V 1000W HPS Grow Light Fixture

480V 1000W HPS Grow Light Fixture

DE 1000W HPS Grow Lamp

According to James Li, Chairman and CEO of NMHI:

"We are very excited about our partnership with Megaphoton, which gives us the ability to offer Made-in-USA grow light products to our customers. Nature's Miracle will be one of the first to offer such products in the U.S. This will reduce uncertainty regarding tariffs and logistics associated with overseas sourcing. We will also be able to adapt to our customers' needs on a real-time basis."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is an agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the controlled environment agriculture industry, including vertical farming, in North America. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., the Company supplies grow lights and hydroponic products to indoor growers. The Company also evaluates opportunities to participate in commercial-scale greenhouse projects intended to support demand for locally produced food, subject to market conditions and the Company's available capital resources. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., the Company supplies grow lights and hydroponic products to a broad base of indoor growers. Nature's Miracle also maintains a pipeline of commercial-scale greenhouse projects intended to address the growing demand for fresh, locally produced food in North America.

Important Information About This Press Release

This press release contains information regarding supplier agreements and related terms. The terms of these agreements can change or can be amended from time to time. The ability of such suppliers to meet demand is not ascertained.

Statements attributed to the Company's management reflect current views and expectations as of the date hereof and should not be interpreted as assurances, guarantees, or projections of future performance, results, or business activities, including any expansion into engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") services.

This press release may include information regarding third parties and potential projects based on information provided by such third parties. The Company has not independently verified such information, and there can be no assurance that discussions will result in a definitive agreement or transaction.

This press release does not purport to contain all information necessary to evaluate the Company or its securities and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at www.sec.gov, for additional information, including risk factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits, future business prospects, growth strategies, market opportunities, and planned activities. These statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to generate revenue and execute its business strategy; (ii) risks related to market conditions and competitive pressures; (iii) changes in applicable laws and regulations; (iv) the Company's ability to implement planned initiatives; and (v) broader economic and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

Non-Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.