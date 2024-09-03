Nature's Miracle Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, today announced that James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 1:30pm ET.

Interested parties may access the live presentation through the webcast link available on the Company's investor relations website here.

Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with NMHI management, please reach out to investor relations via [email protected]. To attend the conference in New York City, please register here.

About Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc.

Nature's Miracle ( www.Nature-Miracle.com ) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also includes vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

