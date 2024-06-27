Nature's Miracle Chairman and CEO James Li Participates in Interview by The Wall Street Resource

~ Provides an Overview of Nature's Miracle's Business and Position in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry ~

ONTARIO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, today announced the release of an interview featuring Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Li conducted by Jeff Kone from The Wall Street Resource.

The interview includes topics related to Nature's Miracle's cost effective indoor farming solution, the advantages of its approach with a diversified range of products and innovative technology and the Company's growth strategy combining organic revenue with a selective approach to potential acquisitions.

To listen to the interview, please visit https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/. The interview is also accessible through the Company's investors website here.

About Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also include vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America. Nature's Miracle has also developed a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse in the U.S. and Canada to meet the growing needs of fresh and local vegetable products. Nature's Miracle has established its first manufacturing footprint in North America with its grow-light assembly plant in Manitoba, Canada and is expected to set up additional manufacturing/assembly facilities in North America.

