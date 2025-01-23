Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces Sales Order of Up to 2,000 EVs, Expanding Electric Vehicle Presence in Colombia

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and with new subsidiaries operating in bitcoin mining, data center management and electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of a purchase order from the National Transport Chamber of Colombia to introduce electric vehicles (the "EVs") in the Colombian market.

The purchase order, facilitated by Mr. Ricardo Virviescas, President of the country of Colombia's National Transport Chamber, marks a potential order of up to 2,000 EVs. This will include a diverse lineup of vehicles tailored to Colombia's topographic and climatic conditions, such as passenger cars, SUVs, trucks, dump trucks, and three-wheelers that Nature's Miracle will buy from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in China and resell to the National Transport Chamber. Additionally, Nature's Miracle's EV subsidiary, Hydroman Electric Corporation, will provide after-market services in partnership with a third party OEM.

Mr. James Li, Chairman and CEO of Nature's Miracle, commented, "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable transportation solutions in South America while fostering local market opportunities. With South America's EV market expected to grow significantly amid the global push for electrification, our collaboration with Colombian industry groups and business leaders positions us to lead this transformation. This serves as an excellent starting point for our sales expansion in the region. This agreement shows our ability to identify underserved markets in the EV market and align product needs with the engineering expertise of our suppliers. This partnership is projected to unlock additional sales opportunities and further diversify our revenue streams in the future. By integrating sustainability and innovation across our operations, we are solidifying our presence in the growing South American EV market."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry around the world. The company has recently launched EV and bitcoin businesses, all energy dependent as CEA.

