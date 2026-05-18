NATURE'S MIRACLE HOLDING INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC MOU WITH DROMNI INTELLIGENCE TO DEVELOP AI-POWERED AUTONOMOUS ROBOTICS SOLUTIONS FOR U.S. AGRICULTURE, ENERGY AND DATA CENTER MARKETS

Partnership Focused on UGV Deployment, Smart Infrastructure Automation and AI-Driven Robotics Commercialization in the United States

ONTARIO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a growing agriculture technology and infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with DROMNI Intelligence Technology Ltd. ("DROMNI"), an AI-driven robotics company specializing in autonomous unmanned ground vehicles ("UGVs"), unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs"), and intelligent robotic operating systems.

Under the MOU, the two companies intend to collaborate on the development, localization, pilot deployment, and commercialization of AI-enabled autonomous robotics solutions for the U.S. market, with an initial focus on unmanned ground vehicle applications across controlled-environment agriculture ("CEA"), greenhouse operations, energy infrastructure, logistics, industrial automation, and AI data center operations.

The proposed collaboration is expected to combine DROMNI's expertise in autonomous robotics, AI perception systems, navigation, and heavy-duty robotic platforms with Nature's Miracle's U.S. operating footprint, agricultural infrastructure, energy initiatives, and data center development platform.

"This collaboration represents an important strategic step in expanding Nature's Miracle's AI infrastructure ecosystem beyond agriculture into intelligent automation and robotics," said Tie "James" Li, Chairman and CEO for Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. "We believe autonomous ground robotics will play a major role in the future of agriculture, energy infrastructure, logistics, and AI-enabled industrial operations. By partnering with DROMNI, we aim to accelerate the deployment of advanced robotic solutions tailored for the U.S. market."

DROMNI develops autonomous robotic platforms with payload capacities ranging from 80kg to 300kg and specializes in AI-enabled mission planning, autonomous navigation, multi-vehicle coordination, and intelligent operational systems. Its technologies have applications across agriculture, firefighting, logistics, emergency response, and industrial environments.

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties intend to jointly evaluate pilot deployment opportunities for UGV platforms in the United States, including:

Greenhouse and indoor farming automation

Material handling and logistics operations

Data center site inspection and security operations

Energy infrastructure monitoring and maintenance

Industrial facility automation

Emergency response and operational support

The MOU also outlines potential future collaboration involving localized assembly, testing, demonstration, servicing, and possible future U.S.-based production capabilities for robotics platforms and related autonomous systems.

In addition, the companies plan to explore joint commercialization strategies, customer deployment programs, demonstration sites, and potential future strategic investment or joint venture structures.

While the collaboration will primarily focus on UGV solutions, the parties may also evaluate DROMNI's UAV technologies for aerial inspection, mapping, monitoring, logistics, firefighting, and integrated air-ground operational applications.

The MOU establishes a framework for future cooperation and does not constitute a binding definitive agreement regarding any specific commercial transaction, financing arrangement, or joint venture structure. Any definitive agreements will be subject to further negotiation, due diligence, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (www.nature-miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the controlled-environment agriculture market globally. The Company offers vertical farming systems, hydroponic equipment, LED grow lighting, nutrients, grow media, and container farming solutions. Nature's Miracle is also expanding into energy infrastructure and AI data center development through its subsidiaries focused on off-grid solar energy solutions and next-generation AI infrastructure projects.

About DROMNI Intelligence Technology Ltd.

DROMNI Intelligence Technology Ltd. (www.dromniai.com) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on autonomous unmanned systems, intelligent control platforms, and heavy-duty robotic applications. Dromni develops autonomous ground and aerial platforms for agriculture, logistics, emergency response, industrial operations, and smart infrastructure environments. They have various product lines such as the DRA 5150 which is capable of spraying, seeding and other agricultural applications.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal U.S. securities laws with respect to the MOU and business of Nature's Miracle; other future references such as the anticipated synergies resulting from the transactions contemplated by the MOU, the services and markets of Nature's Miracle, our expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures, competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," "predict," or the negative or other variations of such statements, reflect our management's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the business and revenue prospects of Nature's Miracle may not materialize which may adversely affect the price of Nature's Miracle's securities; (ii) the occurrence of any unforeseen event that would impact continued listing of Nature's Miracle's securities on the Nasdaq exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive industries in which Nature's Miracle operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Nature's Miracle's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the MOU; (v) the risk of downturns in the market and Nature's Miracle's industry including, but not limited to market prices of indoor grower's produce, transportation costs, competition with outdoor growers and demand in the consumer marketplace. For additional details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our prospectus/proxy statement included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and neither Nature's Miracle assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

Non-solicitation

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SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.