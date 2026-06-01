NATURE'S MIRACLE HOLDING INC. SECURES $566,000 CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK FINANCING

ONTARIO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCID: NMHI), a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, today announced the closing of a $566,000 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock financing with GHS Investments LLC.

The proceeds from the financing were used to retire the Company's outstanding notes and convertible notes held by 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC, further strengthening the Company's balance sheet and capital structure.

Under the terms of the financing, the Company issued 566 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to GHS Investments LLC in a private placement transaction exempt from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Tie "James" Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle, commented:

"This financing enables us to fully eliminate our outstanding convertible note obligations with 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC. While convertible debt financing has historically provided important liquidity to support our operations, the associated conversions have created significant pressure on our common stock. We are grateful to GHS Investments for providing this long-term financing solution, which removes a substantial overhang from our capital structure and provides greater financial flexibility as we execute our growth strategy.

Combined with the strategic initiatives we have recently announced, including our expansion into advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and drone technologies, we believe this transaction positions Nature's Miracle to create long-term value for shareholders and continue pursuing our objective of qualifying for a national securities exchange listing."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment, infrastructure solutions, and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry, including vertical farming and greenhouse operations throughout North America. The Company also maintains a robust pipeline of commercial greenhouse development projects designed to support the growing demand for locally produced fresh fruits and vegetables while expanding into adjacent technology-driven markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financing activities, anticipated growth opportunities, business expansion initiatives, qualification for a national securities exchange listing, future operating performance, and the Company's strategic plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.