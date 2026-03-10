Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Provides Investor Update and Reaffirms Company Strategy for 2026

ONTARIO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in controlled environment agriculture, today provided the following investor update and reaffirmed its strategic priorities for 2026.

New Operating Leadership

The Company announced the hiring of a new operating team led by Dr. Frank Du, the former Chief Executive Officer of Megaphoton Inc., a well-known supplier to the indoor cultivation industry. Dr. Du brings significant industry experience and operational leadership that will support Nature's Miracle's continued expansion in the controlled environment agriculture sector.

Settlement with Megaphoton

Nature's Miracle has reached a strategic settlement with Megaphoton, resulting in a $6.9 million gain to be recorded in the Company's first quarter of 2026. Under the terms of the agreement, Nature's Miracle will issue 15 million shares of common stock (approximately 13% of the Company's outstanding shares) to Megaphoton at a valuation of $0.46 per share.

This issuance serves as full consideration for the forgiveness of $6.9 million in trade payables previously owed by the Company's subsidiaries, Visiontech Group and Hydroman Inc. The settlement will generate a one-time gain of $6.9 million and increase shareholder equity in the first quarter of 2026.

Strategic Real Estate Investment

In September 2025, Nature's Miracle acquired a historic office building located at 405 Madison Avenue in Downtown Toledo, Ohio, for $17 million, with shares issued at $0.1180 per share as part of the transaction. The property is a 258,721-square-foot landmark building, formerly occupied by PNC Bank.

In January 2026, the Company secured $5 million in financing for the property. Based on the most recent appraisal, the building has a replacement value of approximately $93 million, resulting in over $12 million of net equity reflected on the Company's balance sheet.

MOU for $150 Million EPC Cannabis Facility

Nature's Miracle has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a potential $150 million Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to build a large-scale indoor cannabis cultivation facility in California.

The planned project will be located on 88.38 acres of land and will include approximately 660,000 square feet (15 acres) of indoor greenhouse space designed for year-round cannabis cultivation. Once completed, the facility is expected to become one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation operations in California.

Power for the project will be supplied by an off-grid 40-megawatt photovoltaic (PV) solar generation system, integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS) to support sustainable operations.

2026 Revenue Outlook

For 2026, Nature's Miracle expects to generate $20 million to $30 million in revenue from multiple business segments, including:

Sales of indoor growing lights and cultivation equipment

EPC revenue from the California project

Rental income from the Company's real estate holdings

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

The Company continues to focus on improving its financial position through strategic asset acquisitions and debt reduction. Since the beginning of 2025, Nature's Miracle has repaid and retired more than $9 million in liabilities and increased the company's shareholder equity for more than $21 million.

Planned Uplisting

Nature's Miracle is committed to uplisting to a national exchange within the next 9–12 months, reflecting the Company's continued efforts to enhance shareholder value, financial transparency, and long-term growth.

Investor Communications

To enhance investor engagement and communication, the Company has launched a new investor hotline at 1-800-826-3223. Investors may also contact the Company via email at [email protected].

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, including vertical farming in North America. Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., Nature's Miracle provides grow lights and hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers. The Company also maintains a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouses to meet the growing demand for fresh, local produce in North America.

Important Information About Press Release

This press release includes information about the MOU. Other than specific provisions in the MOU, the MOU deal points, including the structure of the acquisition and the consideration to be offered, among other things, are not binding. This press release is intended to show the willingness of the parties to fulfill plans that complement their businesses. A transaction is final only upon the signing of a definitive agreement.

This press release contains the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer comments. Such comments do not signify a guaranteed entry in the field of Greenhouse development, distribution of LED lights and sale of related equipment.

This press release contains information about backlog of projects, potential growth in 2026 or next 122 to 18 months. Such backlog has not been turned into contracts or final sales; in addition growth over the next year and a half cannot be predicted with accuracy. These are best estimates by management.

This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the stock of Nature's Miracle, its warrants, and its related businesses. The press release is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the securities of Nature's Miracle. More information can be obtained by writing directly to Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., 3281 E. Guasti Rd.#175., Ontario, CA 91761, attention Investor Information or the Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal U.S. securities laws with respect to the MOU and business of Nature's Miracle; other future references such as the anticipated synergies resulting from the transactions contemplated by the MOU, the services and markets of Nature's Miracle, our expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures, competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," "predict," or the negative or other variations of such statements, reflect our management's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the business and revenue prospects of Nature's Miracle may not materialize which may adversely affect the price of Nature's Miracle's securities; (ii) the occurrence of any unforeseen event that would impact continued listing of Nature's Miracle's securities on the Nasdaq exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive industries in which Nature's Miracle operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Nature's Miracle's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the MOU; (v) the risk of downturns in the market and Nature's Miracle's industry including, but not limited to market prices of indoor grower's produce, transportation costs, competition with outdoor growers and demand in the consumer marketplace. For additional details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our prospectus/proxy statement included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and neither Nature's Miracle assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

Non-solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential business combination or any other matter and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Nature's Miracle, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

