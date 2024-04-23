NATURE'S OWN DEBUTS FOUR NEW PRODUCTS TO INSPIRE CULINARY CREATIVITY

The newest additions include Keto Bun, Perfectly Crafted Flatbread, Small Loaf Homestyle White and Ancient Grain

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own®, America's No. 1 selling bread brand, has unveiled its latest lineup of innovative products, arriving just in time for summer and grilling season: Keto Soft White Bun, Small Loaf Homestyle White and Ancient Grain, and Perfectly Crafted® Flatbreads. The new additions expand the Nature's Own portfolio to further meet increasing consumer demand for high-quality, fresh baked goods that fit a variety of dietary restrictions and preferences.

"Our research shows expanding the range of product choices enables us to engage new consumers who crave a selection of delicious, straightforward options crafted with wholesome ingredients," explains Krystle Farlow, director of brand management for Nature's Own. "In addition to enhancing our renowned classics, we're pioneering new traditions with offerings tailored to health-conscious consumers, all while upholding Nature's Own legacy of freshness and irresistibly soft texture that has made it a beloved household staple."

Nature's Own remains at the forefront of innovation driven by consumer feedback. The brand uses consumer insights regarding desired flavors, sizes, and other product attributes to develop products consumers actually want to see on the shelves.

Nature's Own Life® Keto Soft White Bun:

Crafted for those embracing a keto lifestyle, the Nature's Own Life Keto Soft White Bun offers just one net carb per serving. Its soft and pillowy texture ensures a delightful eating experience, making it the perfect complement to any meal. With a focus on quality ingredients and taste, this bun is free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and contains no high fructose corn syrup, embodying Nature's Own commitment to wholesome goodness. Available at retailers nationwide.

Nature's Own Small Loaf - Homestyle White and Ancient Grain Varieties:

Nature's Own new Small Loaf series is available in two new flavors, Homestyle White and Ancient Grain. With 12 perfectly sized slices per loaf, smaller households can minimize waste while enjoying the same great taste and texture for which Nature's Own is known. Initially available in select regions, these loaves are set to become a pantry staple for families seeking the convenience of a smaller loaf size without compromising on quality.

Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads:

Expanding its Perfectly Crafted line, experience a new level of culinary creativity with Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads in two delicious flavors, white and garlic. Designed for versatility, these thicker, artisan-style flatbreads boast a deliciously soft texture that's easy to fold, making them perfect for everything from pizzas to sandwiches. Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads are Non-GMO Project Verified and free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. Launching initially on the West Coast and in Texas, Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads aim to inspire and delight home cooks and food enthusiasts alike.

­­Nature's Own new products are now available in select regions, with plans for nationwide expansion in the future. For more information, visit www.NaturesOwnBread.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced in 1977 by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand* - known for providing a variety of products with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at www.naturesownbread.com. *Circana loaf dollar sales latest 52 weeks ending 03-24-24.

