NATURE'S OWN MAKES WISHES COME TRUE WITH $500,000 MAKE-A-WISH DONATION

Slice of Hope Campaign Highlights and Supports Wish Kids Through 2026

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own®, America's No. 1 selling bread brand, has announced a $500,000 donation to Make-A-Wish, the global nonprofit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 375,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses in the U.S., helping them build the strength and hope needed to fight their battles. A granted wish can be life-changing, bringing hope, unity, and a sense of normalcy to families that can impact entire communities.

Nature's Own 'Slice of Hope Campaign' Highlights and Supports Make-A-Wish kids through 2026. Post this Nature's Own is a proud supporter of Make-A-Wish.

"We are truly honored to partner with Make-A-Wish on this meaningful two-year journey, committing to help grant life-changing wishes," says Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management for Nature's Own. "Together, we hope to continue to inspire and spread goodness, one wish at a time."

To celebrate this partnership, Nature's Own has launched the Slice of Hope Campaign introducing in-store displays with a "Well Wish Wall" where shoppers can submit their well wishes for Wish kids to see. Additionally, special-edition bread packaging on select loaves will highlight the collaboration with Make-A-Wish and share inspiring stories from three wish kids: Addison, Aden and Joanna.

Addison was born with a respiratory disorder, but she refuses to let her diagnosis hold her back from embracing life to the fullest. Inspired by her fascination with Pearl Harbor, Addison dreamed of experiencing the wonders of Hawaii. Through her wish, she explored volcanoes, swam with dolphins, and fulfilled her greatest desire: horseback riding on a breathtaking, majestic island.

When Aden's wish for an epic fishing trip came true, his energy soared after battling lymphoma. Aden and his family spent a magical day cruising on a stunning lake, where he proudly reeled in a 4.8-pound bass. But for Aden, the highlight of the experience was forming new friendships that will last a lifetime.

Joanna was born with an adventurous spirit and refuses to let her congenital heart disease dim her curiosity, especially when it comes to exploring different cultures. By the age of 5, she had already developed a deep fascination with the Hawaiian lifestyle. Her dream came true when she learned to surf along the breathtaking shores of the Aloha State.

"We are thrilled that Nature's Own will support the Make-A-Wish mission by raising funds and sharing the hope and joy of a wish to its customers through wish-inspired packaging," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that these wishes have a lasting impact on the wish kids, their families and their communities, and we wouldn't be able to deliver that powerful impact without donors and corporate partners like Nature's Own."

To join the Nature’s Own Slice of Hope campaign to help Wish kids like Addison, Aden and Joanna fulfill their dreams and help fight their critical illness, make a donation to Make-A-Wish today by visiting wish.org/NaturesOwn. Click here for photos.

For more information on the Slice of Hope Campaign, visit naturesownbread.com/make-a-wish. To learn more about Nature's Own, visit www.NaturesOwnBread.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced in 1977 by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand* - known for providing a variety of products with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at www.naturesownbread.com. *Circana loaf dollar sales latest 52 weeks ending 12-22-24.

About Make-A-Wish ®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

