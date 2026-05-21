Brand revamps product portfolio with fewer ingredients

THOMASVILLE, Ga., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own®, the nation's No. 1 selling loaf bread brand, has introduced a new, simpler recipe across its entire product portfolio and refreshed its brand look to reflect its commitment to "Real. Soft. Bread." To spread the word, the brand has tapped actor and retired professional wrestler John Cena as the official "Breaducator." The updated Nature's Own recipes include up to 38% fewer ingredients than before, and the full portfolio is now Non-GMO Project Verified. The reformulation comes as new research commissioned by Nature's Own shows that parents see bread as an opportunity to make better choices for their families, with a majority (80%) saying they are willing to switch bread brands to find options made with simpler ingredients.

Nature’s Own has introduced a new, simpler recipe across its entire product portfolio. To spread the word, the brand has tapped actor and retired wrestler John Cena as the official “Breaducator.” ”Nature’s Own is bread done right. ‘Real. Soft. Bread.’ Now made with simpler ingredients,” said John Cena. “Time to show people what’s in their loaf. Time to breaducate.” Speed Speed Simpler ingredients are a clear priority for parents, according to Nature’s Own research. Eight in ten parents say clear nutritional information on packaging influences their bread buying decisions.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/natures-own/9391251-en-natures-own-john-cena-breaducator-launch-new-simpler-recipe-brand-refresh

"Nature's Own is bread done right. 'Real. Soft. Bread.' Now made with simpler ingredients," said Cena. "Time to show people what's in their loaf. Time to breaducate."

The Breaducator campaign turns a routine grocery trip into a wake-up call, with Cena "breaducating" shoppers by showing them what sets Nature's Own apart — new recipes with simpler ingredients that are Non-GMO Project Verified and deliver the same great taste and texture consumers expect from the brand. The campaign is supported by a significant multi-platform media push spanning national TV, CTV, OLV, digital and social, as well as a mixed-tier influencer initiative.

Simpler ingredients are a clear priority for parents, according to the research. Nearly nine in ten parents (88%) agree that feeding their kids bread made with simple ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives feels like an easy win. More than 80% say that simpler ingredients make them more comfortable serving bread across multiple meals throughout the day. And eight in ten parents say clear nutritional information on the packaging influences their bread buying decisions.

"Nature's Own is launching a bold brand refresh, built to shake up the bread category, drive momentum and meet consumers where they are," said Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management for Nature's Own. "Our brand embodies real, simple goodness, and John Cena is the perfect partner to bring that message to life. He's authentic; he's entertaining; and families love him. We couldn't ask for a better Breaducator to tell our simpler, Non-GMO Project Verified story."

Nature's Own fresh-packaged bread, buns and rolls are available at participating retailers nationwide.

Survey methodology: Nature's Own surveyed 2,000 adults throughout the United States. The sample consists of parents and guardians aged 25 to 54 who indicated they or someone in their household has consumed packaged bread within the last 3 months. The survey was conducted by Atomik Research and fieldwork took place between April 13 and April 20, 2026.

About Nature's Own

Upholding a commitment to quality, Nature's Own Bread emphasizes freshness and irresistibly soft texture, maintaining standards that were first introduced in 1977 by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Today, Nature's Own is America's number one selling loaf bread brand - known for providing a variety of products with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. The brand offers a delicious selection of fresh, soft variety breads, buns, rolls and more. Learn more at naturesownbread.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Teetzmann

[email protected]

423.494.3673

SOURCE Nature's Own