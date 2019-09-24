NATURE'S REMEDY Approved to Open Dispensary in Millbury; Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Begin Friday

MILLBURY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. will open their first marijuana dispensary on Friday, September 27th in Millbury.

Nature's Remedy received approval to commence adult-use operations from the Cannabis Control Commission last week. The dispensary is open by appointment for the first few weeks of operation to avoid long wait times and minimize congestion around the dispensary.

"The town of Millbury has been a great partner throughout this process and we want to be respectful of the community and our neighbors," said Robert Carr, founder and President of Nature's Remedy. "Opening by appointment only allows us to evaluate traffic and have a controlled rollout," he said.

Visible from Route 146, the company's Millbury dispensary is located less than 1 mile from the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Nature's Remedy has a private parking lot with plenty of spaces. The store will be open Monday through Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm.

Inside the thoughtfully-designed building is an inviting retail space with several points-of-sale, product showcases, education stations, and a separate space for customer-staff consultations.

"Education is one of our core values," said Ashley Esper, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are passionate about serving as a resource of information for all types of consumers, whether they are first-time users or cannabis connoisseurs."

Nature's Remedy offers educational resources on cannabis in-store and on their website, where customers can also view their menu. The dispensary offers a full range of cannabis and cannabis-infused products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, concentrates, and more.

Nature's Remedy has a second dispensary location under construction in Tyngsborough, MA, scheduled to open in early 2020. The company also operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing facility and will be releasing its own brands of products later this year.

Nature's Remedy accepts cash, debit, and CanPay as methods of payment.

Please visit www.NaturesRemedyMA.com for more information.

