Nature's Rx-- Reduce Stress with Personality Type Tips for Earth Day and Stress Awareness Month

The Myers-Briggs Company releases new research, infographic, and more about MBTI® type, the environment, and resilience.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress awareness month and Earth Day are being recognized in the same month: April. The Myers-Briggs Company is honoring both by sharing new information connecting stress, nature, and MBTI® personality type.

New MBTI Type & Sustainability Research

In honor of Earth Day and Stress Awareness Month, The Myers-Briggs Company has released new research, an infographic, and more connecting the power of nature for stress reduction and MBTI personality type.

"Collective action and changes in individual behavior are needed if we're going to avert the worst effects of climate change," says John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership for The Myers-Briggs Company. "This study investigates how MBTI personality type relates to pro-environmental attitudes, associated behaviors, and to climate change skepticism."

Download the MBTI Type, Attitudes to the Environment, and Sustainable Organizations research here.

Stress, Nature & Personality Type

Differences in Myers-Briggs® personality preferences play a part in stress triggers and the most effective behaviors people can use to reduce stress. Additionally, according to a study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports , spending at least 120 minutes per week in nature is associated with lower levels of stress, good health and well-being. The Myers-Briggs Company marries these topics in their new infographic: Stress, Nature, and MBTI Personality Type. In addition to stress triggers, the infographic also illustrates specific nature-focused recommendations for stress-reducing activities.

"Our natural environment can be a powerful stress-reducer," says Hackston. "Multiple studies have been done proving the connection, and pairing nature with self-awareness around personality type can help people actively build their resilience and increase their well-being."

Stress Triggers by Myers-Briggs Personality Type

To help people understand differences in stressors, The Myers-Briggs Company has redesigned their popular stress head graphics for download, which now include a resilience tip for each MBTI type.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Jordan Slade

[email protected]

757-876-5809

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected]

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company