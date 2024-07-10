Naturium Expands Retail Presence with Ulta Beauty Partnership

The Breakthrough Skincare Brand Will Be Available In all stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturium, the viral skincare brand founded by industry powerhouse Susan Yara, announced its expansion into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty. The announcement comes nine months after Naturium was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty. Naturium's clinically effective yet accessible skincare and body care will be available in all 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and will offer the largest assortment of skin, body and lip care in retail for the brand, to date.

NATURIUM

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Ulta Beauty! Our Naturium community was loud and clear about which retailer they wanted to see us in next, and we're happy to always give them what they ask," said Susan Yara, Naturium Founder. "This partnership will give us the opportunity to offer a larger selection of products in store, so they're even more accessible and easy to purchase."

The partnership between Naturium and Ulta Beauty stems from the brand's strategy of "Skincare for Everywhere," filling a whitespace for offering clinically effective skincare at masstige, accessible price points. Naturium's lineup of innovative, ingredient-led assortment backed by education will be brought to life in stores featuring over 45 products with four fan-favorite exclusives, available only at Ulta Beauty.

The joint effort between the two beauty powerhouses will be supported with social and media content, events, influencer campaigns, and e-commerce as well as in-store touch points including displays and beauty advisor education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Naturium to the Ulta Beauty family and our expansive skin and body care assortment this summer," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "As the preferred destination for beauty enthusiasts of all generations, we are excited to offer Naturium's viral, accessible and efficacious products to new and existing brand fans across the U.S. We look forward to introducing exclusive innovative launches, such as the The Glow Getter Body Oil, an extension of one of the brand's best selling body washes, and celebrating the like-minded mission of delivering high -performance and clinically-effective skincare for all, as the key partner in Naturium's next phase of growth."

Naturium's launch into Ulta Beauty is a continuation of the brand's rapid growth trajectory. To date in 2024, Naturium has reached significant milestones and is available in five countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy and Australia). Naturium has deepened its ties with its community of over 500k active members, who have engaged with the brand to help guide expansion across the globe.

Naturium will be available to shop in all 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com starting July 14, with the assortment ranging from $10 to $32.

About Naturium

Driven by the belief that high-performance skincare should be and can be clinically effective, skin compatible and affordable, NATURIUM was born. NATURIUM unlocks the full benefits of natural botanicals and powerful actives with innovative technology, by formulating highly effective, potent skincare formulas that work. NATURIUM products are also available at Target and on naturium.com .

