Natuvion appoints Marco Coriand to lead its global partner business

As the new Global Head of Partner and Customer Success, Marco Coriand will further develop Natuvion's partner business and expand its global partner ecosystem.

WALLDORF, Germany, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natuvion has appointed Marco Coriand to lead its global partner organization. Coriand joined the company in February 2026 as Global Head of Partner and Customer Success. He will head the global partner management team, working closely with the local partner managers in Natuvion's regional offices in Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, the United States, and Australia.

Marco Coriand is the new Global Head of Partner & Customer Success at Natuvion

In his new role at Natuvion, Marco Coriand is responsible for the company's global partner strategy as well as the Customer Success organization. His focus is to sustainably drive Natuvion's international scaling with the continued development of its partner ecosystem. His responsibilities include shaping the strategic structure of the partner program, expanding the global partner landscape, and strengthening partner capabilities to further grow the joint business.

"Our partner business is a key pillar of our overall business strategy," says Jan Molsen, Chief Revenue Officer and Authorized Officer at Natuvion. "By combining our expertise and data transformation technology, we and our partners can provide companies with the flexibility and reliability they need for their data transformations. With his extensive experience, Marco Coriand is a great addition to Natuvion and will play a decisive role in shaping and expanding our partner business."

Marco Coriand brings more than 15 years of experience in building national and international partner ecosystems. Most recently, he served as Director ISV Partner Management & Platform Business at d.velop, where he developed strategic ISV partnerships and drove the integration of ERP and CRM solutions into the d.velop platform. Prior to that, he worked at the Unifiedpost Group (formerly crossinx) as Vice President Global Sales Corporates, leading global sales and partner organizations and overseeing the sales of cloud solutions for e-invoicing, EDI, and supply chain finance. He began his career at Ingram Micro in product management, followed by positions at the Haufe Group, where he led the IT channel as Sales Director.

"Major transformations are never a solo effort—they are a team achievement in which different competencies come together to create successful outcomes," comments Marco Coriand, Global Head of Partner and Customer Success at Natuvion. "Our partners play a key role in this process, which is why I am excited to shape and further expand Natuvion's international partner ecosystem. Together with our existing partners, as well as new ones to come, we will help customers deliver their transformation projects faster and more efficiently with our Data Conversion Suite (DCS) and the decades of expertise we bring to the table.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company that moves business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Natuvion experts are called in when medium-sized and large enterprises want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge, or restructure their IT systems. With its exclusive expertise in technical transformation, Natuvion enables its customers to run their data and processes on the most modern and innovative technologies available. To support data transformations, Natuvion leverages its proprietary software solution, Natuvion DCS. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022.

More information at www.natuvion.com

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SOURCE Natuvion GmbH