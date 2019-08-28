Naughty Chile Taqueria Opens Seven New Locations Nationwide

"This has been a great summer for Naughty Chile Taqueria," said Shultz Hartgrove, founder and president. "The seven new locations are in terrific markets and our new partners bring a wealth of foodservice experience to the table. The Oakland taqueria marks our first in California."

The expansion of Naughty Chile Taqueria comes at a time when the Mexican restaurant industry dominates the country's culinary scene. As of 2018, the US houses more than 62,000 Mexican restaurants, and the Mexican menu type edged out pizza to become the 2nd most popular in the country.

Nick Patel, owner of Pious Petroleum's Oakland Gas location, attended the 2019 NACS show where he met Naughty Chile Taqueria.

"I was really impressed with the whole concept - easy fresh food preparation, a delicious quality product, and a very reasonable capital requirement," said Patel. "It's the perfect quick meal offering for my customers in Oakland who prefer authentic ethnic foods."

Patel also noted that the Taqueria complements his fried chicken QSR at Oakland Gas, giving his customers wider foodservice offerings. Patel signed delivery agreements with UberEats, Door Dash, GrubHub and PostMates, which he says bring in a significant amount of business.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Naughty Chile Taqueria is a licensed Mexican food concept scalable to any size non-traditional retail location. With a low labor model and easy-to-execute operations, Naughty Chile's three daypart menu features authentic street tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and nachos prepared with proprietary recipes using fresh, quality ingredients.

