Nauticus Robotics and SeaTrepid International Collaborate to Bring ToolKITT Software to ROVs

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT, "Nauticus"), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with SeaTrepid International, LLC ("SeaTrepid") to integrate and test its ToolKITT software on a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in SeaTrepid's fleet.

Under this collaboration, Nauticus will install a perpetual license of its ToolKITT software onto an ROV, with SeaTrepid providing access to its facilities and workforce to support pool testing during the certification process. SeaTrepid will gain a competitive edge through enhanced ROV services, while Nauticus will benefit from recurring annual software maintenance revenues post-deployment.

The collaboration's first focus is implementing ToolKITT's automatic station-keeping capability. This feature will enable ROV pilots to stabilize the vehicle during subsea operations, reducing workload and improving precision. Following the successful deployment of this initial capability, additional advanced features of ToolKITT will be rolled out incrementally.

John Gibson, CEO and President of Nauticus Robotics, stated, "We are thrilled to work with Bob Christ and the team at SeaTrepid. Together, we aim to revolutionize subsea operations by advancing autonomous ROV capabilities. By equipping SeaTrepid's ROVs with ToolKITT, we can deliver significant efficiency gains, including reduced CO2 emissions, faster mission completion times, and fewer operator-related delays. This collaboration represents an exciting entry point for ToolKITT into the broader ROV market, building on its recent success on the Aquanaut Mark 2 vehicle earlier this year."

Bob Christ, CEO of SeaTrepid, added, "This collaboration with Nauticus allows us to integrate cutting-edge software into our fleet, paving the way for SeaTrepid to become the first autonomous ROV service provider. We're excited about the opportunities this technology presents for transforming subsea operations and look forward to delivering enhanced capabilities to our clients."

This collaboration underscores Nauticus' and SeaTrepid's shared commitment to advancing augmented autonomy in subsea robotics. By leveraging existing ROV infrastructure, the collaboration aims to accelerate market adoption of autonomous technologies while providing cross-training opportunities for their teams.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

About SeaTrepid International

SeaTrepid International, LLC is an applied robotic solutions provider offering support for commercial, public safety, municipal, military and scientific applications. They own and operate a variety of robotic equipment and sensor suites for both inland and offshore customers worldwide.

