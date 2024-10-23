Nauto and Beans.ai Join Forces to Optimize the Safety, Efficiency and Accuracy of Last Mile Delivery for Commercial Fleets

Integrated AI powered vehicle safety tech for VEDR and final mile optimization solution boosts business outcomes and enhances overall customer satisfaction

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto , a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial vehicles and an approved Video Event Data Recorder (VEDR) solution provider for FedEx service providers, and Beans.ai, a pioneering technology firm specializing in AI-powered routing and dispatch solutions to optimize last-mile operations, today announced a strategic partnership to offer a comprehensive solution tailored to the unique needs of commercial fleets engaged in the last mile delivery. By combining Nauto's advanced AI-powered VEDR solution with Beans.ai's precision pick-up and drop-off location data and micro-routing expertise, the two companies help enhance the safety efficiency, and accuracy of last mile delivery operations and make VEDR compliance easy for package delivery contractors. Nauto and Beans.ai are also teaming up to co-market these solutions.

"We've seen a major transformation in our last mile delivery operations since implementing the solutions from Nauto and Beans.ai," said Vikram Sekhon, President of Prologics, Inc. "The integration of Nauto's advanced AI-powered vehicle safety tech with Beans.ai's precision routing will streamline our processes, increase our delivery accuracy, and improve driver safety all while helping us with VEDR compliance. This combined solution will be a game-changer for our business."

Both Nauto and Beans.ai share a common vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to make transportation and logistics more efficient. Nauto is built from the ground up, utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, data from 3+ billion AI-processed driving miles, and advanced sensor technology. This innovation and commitment to fleet excellence has led to Nauto being adopted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide, helping save lives and saving fleets money.

"At Nauto, we are committed to making roads safer for all drivers and enhancing the overall efficiency of commercial fleet delivery," said Yoav Banin, President of Nauto. "Through our strategic partnership with Beans.ai, we are able to bring together the best of both worlds – supporting VEDR compliance, advanced AI-powered safety technology, data analytics and fleet management competencies – to deliver solutions that address the evolving needs of the last mile delivery ecosystem."

Beans.ai specializes in revolutionizing the last leg of first response and package delivery, offering cutting-edge data solutions that enable delivery drivers to locate destinations swiftly and accurately. By providing precise geocodes and semantic waypoints, the company ensures that drivers can navigate directly to their destination's front door, resulting in significant time savings and reduced failed deliveries. Beans.ai cuts down delivery windows by up to 50% as drivers locate unit numbers, parking lots, entrances, elevators, and more with ease.

"Beans.ai is thrilled to partner with Nauto to drive innovation and efficiency in last mile delivery," said Akash Agarwal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at Beans.ai. "By integrating our advanced data solutions with Nauto's industry-leading fleet safety and management technology, we are empowering commercial fleets to optimize their operations, enhance driver safety, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About Nauto

Nauto is a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 3 billion AI-processed driving miles, delivers superior loss reduction outcomes, and provides pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and collision alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by nearly 1,000 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to 80% collision reduction.

About Beans.ai

Beans.ai is a pioneering technology firm specializing in AI-powered routing and dispatch solutions enriched by advanced geospatial data analytics. By harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence, Beans empowers companies to overcome complex delivery challenges and optimize end to end last-mile operations.

