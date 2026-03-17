Nauto Appoints Daniel Grimwood-Bird as Head of Insurance to Help Create Offerings that Lower Fleet Risk

Veteran insurance and insurtech leader to deepen insurer partnerships and advance AI-driven risk intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto Inc., the leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial vehicles, today announced the appointment of Daniel Grimwood-Bird as Head of Insurance. In this role, Grimwood-Bird will lead global engagement with insurers and brokers, focusing on integrating AI-driven vehicle intelligence into underwriting, pricing, and risk management strategies.

Grimwood-Bird brings more than 20 years of experience spanning insurance, insurtech, and data-driven risk intelligence. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with insurers to apply emerging technologies and advanced data to real-world risk challenges, helping the industry move from reactive claims management toward proactive risk prevention.

At Nauto, Grimwood-Bird will work across the insurance ecosystem to embed AI-powered vehicle insights into core insurance workflows, supporting more accurate risk assessment, improved loss ratios, and safer outcomes for fleets and drivers.

"Daniel's deep understanding of insurance, combined with his passion for prevention and safety, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Dr. Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. "His experience partnering with insurers to operationalize data and technology will be instrumental as we continue to expand Nauto's safety role in the insurance and risk management landscape."

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Grimwood-Bird is the host of the Humanizing Insurance podcast and a frequent speaker at global industry conferences. He is a recognized advocate for more human-centered, prevention-focused insurance models that leverage technology to reduce risk before losses occur.

"I'm excited to join Nauto at a time when insurers are increasingly looking for practical, scalable ways to improve safety and risk outcomes across fleets," said Grimwood-Bird. "Nauto's AI-driven approach offers a compelling opportunity to connect vehicle intelligence directly to insurance decision-making—benefiting insurers, fleets, and drivers alike."

To learn more about Nauto's AI-powered fleet safety solutions, built on insights from more than 6 billion AI-processed driving miles, visit: https://www.nauto.com/industries/insurance

About Nauto, Inc.

Nauto, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 6 billion AI-processed driving miles, delivers superior loss reduction outcomes, and provides advanced pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and collision alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to an 80% collision reduction.

SOURCE Nauto