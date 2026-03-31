Nauto Available as Order Now Partner on Geotab Marketplace, Expanding Access to Predictive AI-Powered Fleet Safety Technology

Predictive, AI-powered safety technology proven to reduce risky driving and help prevent collisions is now available directly through the Geotab Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto Inc., the leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial vehicles, today announced that its solution is available through the Geotab Order Now program. Nauto's AI-powered dash cam solutions are accessible via the Geotab Marketplace, enabling fleets to easily purchase and deploy its AI-enabled safety platform directly through Geotab.

Built upon more than 6 billion AI-processed driving miles, Nauto's platform uses computer vision and contextual data to proactively identify risky driving behaviors, helping fleets reduce collisions, improve driver safety, and lower operational costs. Unlike traditional video-based safety tools that focus on incident review, Nauto is purpose-built to help prevent collisions, not just record them. Through deeper integration with Geotab and availability via Geotab Order Now, fleets will benefit from streamlined procurement, faster time to value, best-in-class detection accuracy, real-time alerts, and proven safety outcomes trusted by some of the world's leading fleets.

"Expanding Order Now to include solutions like Nauto reflects Geotab's commitment to providing businesses with choice, flexibility, and confidence," said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. "This evolution simplifies the purchasing process and empowers fleets to enhance their operations with the right solutions."

Nauto has been a longtime Geotab Marketplace partner, with its safety insights already integrated into the MyGeotab platform to help fleet operators unify driver risk data with vehicle and operational intelligence. Through Geotab's Order Now program, fleets can now streamline the purchase and deployment of Nauto's AI-powered safety solution, reducing friction from procurement to activation. Future integrations will build on this foundation, further improving how safety and operations teams identify trends, prioritize coaching, and measure safety improvements within a single workflow.

"Bringing Nauto to Geotab's Order Now program makes upgrading easy for fleets looking to modernize their safety programs," said Yoav Banin, President at Nauto. "Together, Nauto and Geotab are helping fleets move beyond reactive safety measures toward a more predictive, data-driven approach that protects drivers and the communities they serve."

For more information about Nauto's availability through the Geotab Order Now program, visit the Geotab Marketplace.

About Nauto, Inc.

Nauto, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 6 billion AI-processed driving miles, delivers superior loss reduction outcomes, and provides advanced pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and collision alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to an 80% collision reduction.

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SOURCE Nauto