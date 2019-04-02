Nav Adds Discover it® Business Card to Online Financing Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav announced the addition of the Discover it® Business Credit Card to the company's online marketplace. Nav is the first, and currently the only, credit card marketplace offering the Discover it® Business Credit Card.

"We're honored to be the premier marketplace to offer the Discover it Business Credit Card," said Levi King, Nav CEO & Co-Founder. "At Nav, we take pride in offering business owners and consumers the best of the best when it comes to credit card and financing options, and Discover's new business credit card hits the mark."

Launched in 2015, Nav's marketplace leverages a proprietary, in-house technology to make understanding the myriad business financing options easier than ever before, matching business owners with customized credit card and alternative financing recommendations based on cash-flow insights and business and personal credit data from Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

The Discover it Business Card, which is now available in Nav's marketplace, offers unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, and free business and security features, all with no annual fee1. Additionally, thanks to Discover's Cashback Match™ cardmembers will receive an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match of all cash back earned at the end of the first year.

"The Discover it Business Credit Card is a smart, simple and rewarding credit card that provides all the features that Discover cardmembers love and rely on in the hands of business owners," said Meera Sridharan, Director of Acquisition Marketing with Discover. "Working with Nav gives us a unique opportunity to offer the Discover it Business Credit Card on a platform that has a great reputation among business owners."

"Access to financing, including credit credits, has historically been a pain point for business owners," stated King. "By bringing the best financing options into a single marketplace, we're saving small business owners valuable time, allowing them to focus on their business and doing what they love."

Business owners looking to get customized financing and credit card recommendations based on their business can sign up for a free Nav account. Upon creation, business owners will be matched to their best options based on their data and given the opportunity to apply with the issuers immediately.

Since 2017, Nav has helped facilitate more than $213 million in business credit card approvals and has continually added new credit cards and financing options for its more than 450,000 small business customers.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1 0% intro APR for purchases for 12 months; then variable 15.24% - 23.24%. Cash Advance variable APR 27.24%. Pricing as of February 29, 2019 and is subject to change. Call 1-800-DISCOVER or visit Discover.com for details about credit costs and terms.

