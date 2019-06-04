Nav Announces Appointment of Experian Executive Steve Platt to Board of Directors

"On behalf of Nav and our Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Steve," shared Levi King, Nav CEO and Co-Founder. "We take pride in having a board that consists of a diverse group of individuals with a proven track record of helping grow successful companies, and we know that Steve's vast experience and expertise is a wonderful addition to our team. The guidance we've received by having an Experian representative on our Board since 2016 has been invaluable. We're looking forward to having Steve contribute and know that his position at Experian puts him in a unique position to help our company push toward global ambitions."

Mr. Platt leads global strategy for Experian's Business Information Services (BIS) organization. In this role, Steve works alongside Experian's regional operating entities on growth strategies, minority investments and corporate acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Platt held a variety of operating and new product creation roles in Experian's Decision Analytics business, driving innovation and growth in identity verification, fraud detection, credit risk and collections management.

"I am honored to join Nav's Board and I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the table, offering actionable advice to help the company further its mission both domestically and, eventually, internationally," said Mr. Platt.

The complete list of Nav Board Members is available on the company's website.

More information about Nav is available at Nav.com.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more visit, Nav.com.

