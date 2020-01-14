Nav Appoints Greg Ott as Chief Executive Officer

"The Board and I are confident in Greg's proven ability and expertise to take the reins at Nav," shared King. "Greg is an innovative and results-driven leader that assembled a talented and accomplished workforce, not just on the Executive Team, but companywide. His superior leadership skills have led the company through several healthy changes to create a more mature, focused and dedicated company, and we look forward to seeing the propulsion he creates moving forward."

In his new role as CEO, Ott will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will join Nav's Board of Directors. Since joining Nav in 2015, Ott has helped the company raise nearly $90 million in equity capital, and grow revenue, headcount and strategic partnerships while achieving various milestones and industry firsts including an integrated partnership with Clover and creation of the first-ever tri-bureau business credit solution to make the financing process less painful for small business owners. Throughout his tenure at the company, Ott has held numerous leadership positions, helping establish the company as the easiest place for business owners to find their optimal financing options.

"I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of this caliber," commented Ott. "Nav's founders created a company that is truly unique in its ability to revolutionize how small business owners navigate and access capital to grow their business. I look forward to building upon Nav's successes and furthering the company's vision of aligning financing qualifications, predicting needs, and facilitating transactions between data providers, lenders, partners and small businesses."

For more than 20 years, Ott has served as a strategic and organizational leader in both startups and Fortune 1000 corporations. Prior to joining Nav, Ott served as Vice President of Marketing for Intuit QuickBooks.

"Greg is a proven professional in building profitable and dynamic businesses," noted Randy Komisar, Partner at Kleiner Perkins and Nav board member. "He is the right leader for the rapidly accelerating growth phase Nav is enjoying. For years Greg has been a close partner to the founders and a critical contributor to Nav's success, and the Board is enthusiastic about working with him to continue delivering great value to the company's customers, organization and investors."

For more information on Nav, visit Nav.com .

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 100 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav services related to credit card and alternative financing recommendations may not be available in all states. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com

Contact:

Amanda Triest

atriest@nav.com

Nav PR Manager

801-890-5024

SOURCE Nav

Related Links

http://www.nav.com

