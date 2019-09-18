Nav Launches New Feature to Help Business Owners Boost Business Credit

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nav , a fintech company that matches business owners with their best financing options for free, announced new offerings to help small business owners boost their business credit scores, giving an easy solution to developing a strong business credit profile that alternative and traditional lenders can trust and finance.

"All small business owners need capital for their business at one point or another," shared Greg Ott, Nav President & COO. "By affording our customers the opportunity to easily build business credit we're helping them better position their business in the eyes of a lender, unlocking new financing options and rates, and increasing the likelihood that they will be considered for the financing of their choosing."

Business owners looking to build business credit and secure better financing can now choose from these new Nav solutions:

Business Boost

Best for business owners looking to boost business credit and gain access to better business financing. With this plan, business owners will have their Nav monthly plan payments reported to major bureaus — Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and Equifax — all with no risk of negative payment history.

Business Loan Builder

Perfect for business owners looking for large-dollar loan options. Business Loan Builder is the only place business owners can access their FICO SBSS score — the score used to prescreen SBA loans — as well as full reports and scores. The new package also reports customers' monthly Nav payments to the three major business bureaus to boost their business credit profile.

Business Manager

Business owners looking to take full control of their financing future are great fits for Business Manager, which gives full transparency into details lenders get, including full, in-depth credit reports and scores from Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and Equifax.

The entire suite of new solutions offers business owners personalized customer service and an array of identity protection and restoration services, including:

Lost Wallet Replacement. One call and a dedicated specialist will cancel all lost cards, report missing documents, and initiate a fraud affidavit and police reports for stolen wallets.

One call and a dedicated specialist will cancel all lost cards, report missing documents, and initiate a fraud affidavit and police reports for stolen wallets. $1 million identity theft insurance. Coverage includes reimbursement for legal costs, loss of income, travel expenses, child care and fraudulent withdrawals.

"Nav's commitment to helping small business owners is unwavering," said Ott. "The release of our credit building services reinforces this. By helping business owners enhance their business credit, we're helping them qualify for better financing options and rates."

Since launching in 2012, Nav has connected more than 1 million business owners to their credit data, affording the opportunity to better understand their financial health and ability to obtain access to capital.

To discover which additional service is right for your business, and sign up for an account, visit Nav.com .

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav services related to credit card and alternative financing recommendations may not be available in all states. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City.

