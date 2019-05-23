Nav Opens Small Business Grant to Help Owners Overcome Business Challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav, a free site and app for small business owners to get matched to financing options and access their business credit scores, opened another round of the company's Small Business Grant, awarding $10,000 to a U.S. small business owner who needs capital to grow their business.

"As a small business owner for the past 20 years, I know firsthand that the biggest pain point for business owners is accessing financing to help grow their business," shared Levi King, Nav CEO and Co-Founder. "Through Nav's Small Business Grant, our team has seen how life-changing an influx of capital can be for a small business. We're excited to continue offering this Grant and look forward to seeing everyone's application."

Since launching the Grant in early 2018, Nav has awarded nearly $50,000 to businesses across the country, including the most recent winner Running Dogs Brewery, an Oregon-based Brewery run by husband and wife, Jaron and Maggie Clayton.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, Nav also selects a runner-up and second runner-up, awarding $2,000 and $1,000 in prize money, respectively.

The Nav Small Business Grant Contest is open to U.S.-based small businesses that have fewer than 99 employees and have been operating for six months or more. To enter, participants must:

Sign up for a free Nav account

Share on their company's Facebook or Instagram account about a challenge they are experiencing and how the Grant will be used to overcome that hurdle, tagging Nav (@navsmb)

Provide direct links to the aforementioned social media posts

Business owners can learn more about Nav's Small Business Grant and view full contest rules at Nav.com/business-grant-contest.

While it is not required, participants are highly encouraged to learn about past winners - Private Detox of Utah, CJ's Bait and Tackle and Founding Foods - and consider using video to capture their business and bring personality to their application.

The next contest is open from May 23 to Aug. 15, 2019, and the winners will be announced in September 2019.

About Nav

More than 500,000 small business owners use Nav to get more funding, lower their costs and save time so they can create the business of their dreams. It gives free access to business credit scores, cash-flow analysis, and tools to help build business credit. Nav's online marketplace offers more than 110 financing products, including loans and credit cards, and uses a lender-neutral algorithm to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs before they apply. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. For more information visit: nav.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Triest

Nav PR Manager

atriest@nav.com

801-890-5024

SOURCE Nav

