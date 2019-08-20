Nav Ranks No. 39 on Fast 50 List of Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav is pleased to announce it was ranked No. 39 on the Utah Business Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in the state. The company learned of this news at the annual Fast 50 event, held Aug. 15 at the Grand America Hotel. This was the first year that Nav has applied for consideration for the award, which recognizes "entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business tactics and skyrocketing revenue growth" of Utah companies that have been in business for more than five years.

"We wouldn't have been selected as one of the fast-growing companies without the unwavering dedication and commitment that our team, investors and partners give each and every day," shared Caton Hanson, Co-Founder and Chief Legal Office at Nav. "It is an honor to be recognized alongside other outstanding Utah-based companies. To date, more than 1 million small business owners have accessed their credit data through Nav — and that's only the beginning. The Nav team is focused on continuing our course of growth and looks forward to participating again next year."

Founded in 2012 by Levi King and Caton Hanson, Nav is a venture-backed fintech company located in Draper. The company hosts a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing , and provides free access to credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Additionally, the platform hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners receive customized financing and credit card recommendations based on their financial and credit data and have the opportunity to apply directly with the issuers immediately. To date, more than 1 million small business owners have access to their credit data and insights powered by Nav.

Since inception, the company has nearly doubled revenue numbers year-over-year, and continuously added to its diverse, hardworking team. Today, Nav employs approximately 130 talented team members.

Earlier this month, Nav ranked No. 623 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav services related to credit card and alternative financing recommendations may not be available in all states. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com .

Contact:

Amanda Triest

Nav PR Manager

801-890-5024

SOURCE Nav

Related Links

http://www.nav.com

