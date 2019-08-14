Nav Ranks on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List for Third Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today ranked Nav , a venture-backed fintech company that matches business owners with their best financing options and offers free access to business and personal credit reports and scores, as No. 623 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's truly an honor to make the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year," said Levi King, Co-Founder and CEO of Nav. "Awards of this caliber are true validations of our team's hard work and dedication to our company's mission of helping small business owners get financing and understand their credit and financial health."

Founded in 2012 by Levi King and Caton Hanson, Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing , and provides free access to credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Additionally, the platform hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners receive customized financing and credit card recommendations based on their financial and credit data and have the opportunity to apply directly with the issuers immediately.

To date, more than 1 million small business owners have access to their credit data and insights powered by Nav.

The average company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Nav

