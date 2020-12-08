Nav Wins Local, National Awards for Company Culture

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced its inclusion on the Utah Business Best Companies to Work For list for the second year in a row. The list highlights Utah-based companies who receive positive employee feedback based on a variety of factors, including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, and management, through an anonymous workforce survey.

News of this award comes less than a month after Nav was featured on the National Association for Business Resources' Fall 2020 Best & Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation list. The company was also recently featured as one of The Salt Lake Tribune's Top Workplaces. These awards underscore the company culture of collaboration and transparency Nav has worked to build and are based on direct feedback from our company's employees.

"Creating a workplace that honors innovation, collaboration, and transparency is priority number one," said Nav CEO Greg Ott. "I'm honored to work with a team that has worked so hard to build a place where our employees feel supported, even when we're not physically together. We'll continue to strive to be a company our employees are excited to work for everyday."

Since its founding in 2012, Nav has helped more than 1.4 million small business owners find the best financing products based on their real-time business data. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners receive personalized financing and credit card recommendations based on their needs and what they're most likely to qualify for.

Learn more about working at Nav on the company careers page .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

