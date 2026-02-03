Nava acquires Beam to accelerate modern, open benefits delivery

Acquisition expands Nava's ability to offer an open, end-to-end technology stack for rapid modernization of government benefit programs without lock-in

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Public Benefit Corporation (Nava), a technology company and public benefit corporation focused on building simple and effective government services, today announced that it has acquired Beam, a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) product supporting safety net, emergency aid, and cash assistance programs. Through the acquisition, Nava gains Beam's proven technology and expert team, strengthening Nava's ability to deliver an open, end-to-end technology stack for modern benefits delivery.

As part of the acquisition, Nava will integrate Beam's capabilities into Strata , Nava's suite of open source tools designed to support modern government service delivery. Strata is the only solution on the market that enables any government team or vendor team to build reliable software at the speed of SaaS development, with the fit-to-purpose of custom development, without the lock-in of proprietary technology or depending upon a single vendor.

"Acquiring Beam is a significant milestone that will enable us to meet our clients' needs today while reducing risk as agencies take on more ambitious modernization work," said CEO and Co-founder Rohan Bhobe. "With Beam's technology, our Strata offering becomes broader and deeper. Any government or vendor team that uses Strata will be able to achieve outcomes quickly, deliver flexible and reliable solutions, and prevent the lock-in that only benefits vendors."



Since its founding in 2015, Nava has grown from a team of six to an organization of nearly 700 employees who share a laser focus on delivering excellent government services. Meanwhile, the Beam team has developed deep expertise in case management, claims processing, and payments, having disbursed over $400 million as payment provider of record to more than 300,000 eligible recipients across 39 states.

"I'm deeply proud of both the breadth and depth of Beam's impact – and the way we have acted as a first mover to chart a new category of product administering cash assistance across the entire user and customer lifecycle. But while we've accomplished so much, $400M barely scratches the surface of the government benefits landscape," said David Helene, Founder & CEO of Beam. "Bringing Beam's best-in-class product offering into Nava and pairing it with Nava's track record as a human-centered, outcomes-focused systems integrator to federal and state government, gives me confidence in our ability to deliver simpler, more effective government services at scale. Together, we're positioned to drive real systemic change not just in 2026 but over the next 10 years."

Contact:

Tiffany Telemaque

[email protected]

SOURCE Nava PBC