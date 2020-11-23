Naval Medical Logistics Command Selects Leidos for Critical Research into Warfighter Operational Readiness

RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by Naval Medical Logistics Command. Through this contract, Leidos will continue to perform operational medicine and warfighter performance research for the Naval Health Research Center's (NHRC) Operational Readiness Directorate. The single award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract holds a maximum value of $82 million. It includes a 60-month period of performance. Work will primarily be performed at NHRC in San Diego, California.

"We are excited to continue our support of the Naval Health Research Center," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "Through this contract Leidos will utilize our robust scientific and technical expertise to support important NHRC research. We are proud to do our part to improve lives and ensure our military personnel can perform at the highest levels."

NHRC conducts core research in operational readiness, military health and infectious diseases. In the area of operational readiness, NHRC leverages scientific breakthroughs to optimize human performance, recovery and resilience and to prevent injuries. They also develop medical planning, logistics and decision support tools for the nation's armed forces.

Through this contract, Leidos will continue to provide data-driven research modeling to support operational medicine. The modeling is designed to enhance medical decision tools for operational commanders, medical logisticians and field medical personnel. In addition, the Leidos team will continue to analyze warfighter performance with medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance services. The research outcomes are intended to enhance mission readiness, warfighter resilience and rehabilitation strategies for Department of Defense personnel worldwide.

Human performance, resilience and service member wellbeing are key focus areas for Leidos Health.

