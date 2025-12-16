NAVC Announces Next Chapter for The Veterinary Innovation Council

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC created The Veterinary Innovation Council to advocate for transformational changes and champion disruptive solutions that advance the veterinary profession. Since its inception in 2016, the Council has tackled emerging issues like improving access to care, elevating the role of veterinary nurses and technicians, and exploring the impact of AI on practice management. By uniting individuals across the industry and the globe, The Council built a foundation that fostered productive collaboration within the complex veterinary ecosystem.

This work is far from over and as The Council enters its 10th year, we turn the page to a new chapter. At the end of this year, the current board will pass the torch to eight new members who will determine the path forward for ongoing success. The next generation of The Council will continue to work in the spirit of innovation but with more flexibility and a sharpened focus on the most critical challenges impacting our veterinary community.

Over the last decade, The Council has achieved a lot, made possible by the time, dedication, and contributions of our current and past board members and partners. These individuals were willing to step up and lead impactful change that propelled our industry forward. For this, we are deeply grateful.

Our mission remains the same. The Council will lead initiatives that reimagine the role of the veterinary medical team and transform the way care is delivered. We will still serve as the catalyst that brings industry leaders together to have important conversations, challenge one another, and share innovative ideas. We will encourage forward thinking and create an environment of integrity, trust, and transparency that fosters real impact for the veterinary profession.

Learn more about The Veterinary Innovation Council

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)