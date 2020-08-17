NAVC Announces Zoetis Joins VMX Virtual Expo Hall Opening The Doors For New Interactive And Innovative Ways To Engage And Educate Veterinary Professionals Year-Round

Veterinary industry professionals who look forward to exploring Zoetis' immersive exhibit booth each year at the world's leading veterinary conference -- the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) -- won't have to wait until January to engage with the industry-leading healthcare company regarding its newest products and continuing education programs. They can now visit Zoetis' booth 24/7, all year-long, at the VMX Virtual Expo Hall.

"We are thrilled to join the VMX Virtual Expo Hall, which is an ideal platform to expand Zoetis' presence to customers all year long," said Melissa Decker, Vice President, U.S. Petcare Marketing at Zoetis. "It provides the opportunity to share our immersive exhibit content and helpful resources, to generate new content each month, and to offer free continuing education across Therapeutics, Preventatives and Diagnostics."

Zoetis' custom-designed virtual expo booth will serve as a go-to source for veterinary professionals to dive deeper and stay current on feline medicine, dermatology, point-of-care testing and new products as they become available throughout the year. Zoetis is placing particularly strong emphasis on continuing education (CE), adding new topics each month. Interactive content will be updated monthly within the virtual platform.

"VMX is the veterinary industry's premier annual conference where the world's leading veterinary organizations launch and showcase their products and services each year," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "The VMX Virtual Expo Hall expands the reach of VMX all year long and provides innovative ways for companies to engage with their customers and provide new opportunities for veterinary professionals to explore their products and services no matter where they are. Having Zoetis join our VMX Virtual Expo Hall further enriches the experience for all."

The VMX Virtual Expo Hall is an immersive and interactive platform that uses advanced simulation and gamification technology to recreate and capture the experience of being at a live trade show event. It supplements VMX by expanding its renowned expo hall 24/7, every day of the year. Visitors digitally move through the VMX Expo Hall and experience the entirety of an exhibiting company's virtual booth, talk live with company representatives, view and download content into their "virtual backpack," watch webinars and videos and even load up on all the free giveaways.

Zoetis joins many other animal health companies who also have virtual booths within the VMX Virtual Expo Hall.

The NAVC launched VMX Virtual Expo Hall in January of this year at VMX 2020. VMX 2021 will take place both live in Orlando and, for the first time, virtually anywhere.

VMX Virtual Expo Hall was developed and is being managed by the award-winning global and simulation technology company, Simulocity, LLC. The NAVC provides continuing education and training to more than 500,000 veterinary professionals each year through a variety of initiatives. VMX, its largest program, was recognized as one of the Trade Show Executive Gold 100 and Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 in 2019.

About the NAVC

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, VMX, formerly known as the NAVC Conference, hosts thousands of veterinary professionals each year. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform in conjunction with LifeLearn Animal Health; the NAVC Institute; the Veterinary Innovation Council; an Industry Services Division; NAVC Retriever, a veterinary recruitment platform and job search app; and its Media division, consisting of: Today's Veterinary Business, Today's Veterinary Nurse, Today's Veterinary Practice, Veterinary Advantage and an online news and lifestyle channel, Spark! The NAVC's certifications division includes the Human-Animal Bond Certification, the Veterinary Business Leader Certification and the Pet Nutrition Coach Certification. Visit NAVC.com for more details.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community

Related Links

http://www.navc.com

