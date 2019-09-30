NAVC CEO Tom Bohn To Leave End Of Year; Deputy CEO/CFO Eugene O'Neill Named Interim CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) today announced CEO Thomas M. Bohn, CAE, MBA, has accepted a new opportunity to lead the Association for Corporate Growth® and will resign from the NAVC at the end of 2019. Eugene O'Neill, NAVC Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer has been appointed by the Board as interim CEO.

Bohn, who joined NAVC in January 2013, led unprecedented growth and diversification for the nonprofit, more than doubling annual revenue from $11 million to more than $26 million in 2019, tripling its customer base and expanding its portfolio.

Bohn is credited for transforming the NAVC from hosting a single event -- the Veterinary Meeting & Expo, now known as VMX -- to a diverse portfolio that includes: a media division that has become the veterinary industry's largest trade publisher; an online news station; a certification program; a service group supporting smaller veterinary associations; and an online recruiting tool for veterinarians. This strategy enabled the NAVC to spread its revenue across multiple lines of business throughout the year with more than 30 percent of its revenue now coming from these sources. Bohn also led the expansion of its staff from 22 to nearly 80 employees, recruiting top talent from Fortune 500 companies and leading global nonprofits.

"Tom has transformed the NAVC into a growth organization and global leader providing continuing education and services to the veterinary community worldwide," said NAVC Board President, Cheryl Good, DVM. "Tom's leadership, innovation, strategic vision and, most notable, his passion and commitment to supporting veterinarians and animals everywhere, are unmatched. The NAVC Board joins me in thanking Tom for everything he has done to help make the NAVC the remarkable organization it is today. Tom has built the most talented team in our industry and leaves us in great hands, under Gene O'Neill's leadership."

Under Bohn's leadership, the NAVC:

Increased attendance at VMX 28 percent, turning the annual event into one of the world's Top 15 global medical conferences with attendees from more than 70 countries, 350 speakers and 800 vendors.

Created the NAVC's publishing platform and digital TV channel, Spark! Through its award-winning publications, the NAVC has become the veterinary industry's largest publisher reaching more than 180,000 journal subscribers and 1.9 million video views.

Built and fostered a unique work culture and environment, leading to the NAVC being recognized by the Orlando Sentinel as one of the top workplaces for the last three years and one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend .

as one of the top workplaces for the last three years and one of the Best Companies to Work For in by Launched the NAVC's Industry Services Division, which provides association and professional conference management for the veterinary profession and NAVC's certification service currently focused on the Human Animal Bond, Nutrition and Veterinary Business Leader.

Established the Veterinary Industry Council (VIC) and PetsPac, raising more than $2 million in corporate support for animal and pet care issues.

Prior to joining the NAVC, Bohn served as executive director and CEO of several associations, including the Institute of Internal Auditors.

"It has been a joy leading the NAVC's incredible team of professionals and working with the most amazing people within the veterinary community who pour their hearts and souls into providing better healthcare to animals worldwide," Bohn said. "Gene has been my partner and right arm since day one and the NAVC and veterinary community will be well served under his leadership. With our son heading to college soon, this is the perfect time to set off on a new adventure and join ACG!"

O'Neill joined the NAVC in August, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Finance at the Institute of Internal Auditors, Interim CEO for IIA-Australia and held various finance and administration positions at SeaWorld of Florida. He has held CPA and CIA designations throughout his career.

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is the global community for middle-market M&A deal-makers and business leaders focused on driving growth. Founded in 1954, the ACG has chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. It serves 90,000 investors, executives, lenders and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG's mission is to drive middle-market growth. It is based in Chicago.

About the NAVC

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, VMX, formerly known as the NAVC Conference, hosts thousands of veterinary professionals each year. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform in conjunction with LifeLearn Animal Health; the NAVC Institute; the Veterinary Innovation Council; an Industry Services Division, and its Media division, consisting of: Today's Veterinary Business, Today's Veterinary Nurse, Today's Veterinary Practice, Veterinary Advantage and an online news and lifestyle channel, Spark! In 2018, the NAVC launched its Certifications division including the Human- Animal Bond Certification and added the Veterinary Business Leader Certification and the Pet Nutrition Coach Certification in 2019. The NAVC also recently launched NAVC Retriever: a veterinary recruitment platform connecting qualified candidates with open veterinary jobs. Visit NAVC.com for more details.

