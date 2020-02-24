NAVC Donates $25,000 To Assist Wildlife Relief Efforts In Australia

"WIRES is on the ground in Australia 365 days a year, working tirelessly to rescue and care for animals in distress. With more than 1 billion animals injured by the recent fires and drought in Australia, WIRES has the experience and network to have a great impact during this tragic time," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "Members of the international veterinary community have come together, donating their time, money and love to help those in Australia, and NAVC is proud to contribute alongside them. We thank those who gave so generously and we are pleased to match and make their donations go even further."

"On behalf of WIRES, a heartfelt thank you for your generous donation and support of our native animals in the aftermath of these devastating bushfires and ongoing drought. We have been overwhelmed and very touched by the concern being shown for our wildlife both locally and around the world," said WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor. "With the assistance of NSW vets, WIRES' 2,600 volunteers are doing a tremendous job of saving every joey and fire-affected animal possible to help rebuild the decimated wildlife populations and your efforts in raising funds for this cause are greatly appreciated."

WIRES has been rescuing and caring for wildlife for over 30 years and is the largest wildlife rescue organization in Australia. For more information about their mission and how they are helping to rescue the many animals displaced by the tragic fires visit them at: https://www.wires.org.au/

About the NAVC

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, VMX, formerly known as the NAVC Conference, hosts thousands of veterinary professionals each year. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform in conjunction with LifeLearn Animal Health; the NAVC Institute; the Veterinary Innovation Council; an Industry Services Division; NAVC Retriever, a veterinary recruitment platform and job search app; and its Media division, consisting of: Today's Veterinary Business, Today's Veterinary Nurse, Today's Veterinary Practice, Veterinary Advantage and an online news and lifestyle channel, Spark! In 2018, the NAVC launched its Certifications division including the Human-Animal Bond Certification and added the Veterinary Business Leader Certification and the Pet Nutrition Coach Certification in 2019. Visit NAVC.com for more details.

