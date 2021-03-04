NAVC Launches New Virtual Initiative Positioning The NAVC As The Premier Destination For Year-Round Virtual Learning And Interactive Engagement

Building on its industry-leading online learning portfolio, VetFolio, and groundbreaking VMX Virtual platform, the NAVC is expanding its virtual offerings and introducing new opportunities for virtual learning and engagement. This includes special events hosted on its unique 3D, interactive platform, microlearning videos, live webinars, podcasts and more, providing veterinary professionals new options and flexibility to plan and meet their learning goals all year long. The NAVC will now offer more than 700 hours of CE through its virtual portfolio.

"For more than 30 years, the NAVC has been recognized as a leader in veterinary education, known for excellence and innovation. We believe the NAVC will now become the premier destination for all learning -- virtual and in-person -- across the global veterinary community. The programs we are announcing today are just the beginning. We plan many more exciting and new opportunities for virtual engagement to come," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "The NAVC is opening the doors to the best CE and events in the industry, making them universally available to veterinary professionals all over the world in new and engaging ways. With new programs and events we will present throughout the year, virtually and in-person, veterinary professionals everywhere can map out and meet their year-round learning and development goals through the NAVC. There's no need to go anywhere else."

Customized Online Learning

The NAVC is expanding and introducing new, interactive learning programs and new ways to learn based on individual learning preferences. These will be available to the veterinary community on its award-winning online platform, VetFolio , and centered around individual learning preferences: Watch, Read, Listen, Attend and Certify.

The first new offering, a series of microlearning videos, will go live March 15, and present short-form videos each month that offer immersive learning in a variety of topics that can be immediately applied to clinical practice. The first series include dentistry and cardiology.

Interactive Virtual Events

The NAVC is launching and hosting year-round interactive virtual learning events including summits, seminars and a live webinar series. The NAVC will host its first live virtual summit -- the NAVC Virtual Diabetes Summit sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim -- on March 16. This will feature a comprehensive, three-session, case-based presentation by Cynthia Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), an internist and reproductive endocrinology specialist at the University of Georgia. Other scheduled events this year include an E-Commerce Summit in August, a nursing-focused summit in October, its second Hospital Design Seminar later in the year and other events to be announced.

The NAVC will host a new, live webinar series featuring many case-based sessions. The webinar series, which will run throughout the year, builds on the success of the NAVC's December virtual Hospital Design Seminar, the inaugural VMX Rewind that took place every weekend in February 2021, and recent webinar, The Coughing Dog, presented by Alan Spier, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Cardiology) and sponsored by SignalPET.

The NAVC will host VMX2021 as a hybrid event this year, making the veterinary industry's largest CE conference available virtually for the first time to members of the veterinary community worldwide. VMX2021 will take place June 5 - 9 live in Orlando and anywhere virtually, featuring live speakers, interactive sessions, OnDemand education and a 3D immersive expo.

Virtual Expo Hall

NAVC is taking its VMX New Product Gallery, where the veterinary industry introduces its latest innovations each year, and making it accessible for the first time to veterinary professionals worldwide through its Virtual Expo Hall. The NAVC is excited to announce its first Virtual VMX New Product Gallery which will go live March 15, providing members of the veterinary community everywhere a 3D tour of 22 new product innovations showcased by 13 different companies. Click here for a 3D Tour of our Virtual New Product Gallery (still under construction).

The Virtual New Product Gallery utilizes the NAVC's breakthrough VMX Virtual Expo platform, the veterinary industry's first virtual expo hall. Using advanced simulation technology, it provides an immersive, "just like being there" 3D experience.

