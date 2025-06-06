NAVEE - Europe's Suspension Champion in Escooter Now Available in Turkey

ISTANBUL, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, the performance-focused e-scooter brand that dominated Europe's micromobility market, is now bringing its flagship ST3 Pro, GT3 Max, and affordable N65i & V Series to Turkey. With industry-leading suspension technology and a "Hill Climb King" reputation, NAVEE invites Turkish riders to experience urban mobility redefined.

In just four years, NAVEE has become the No. 1 new brand in e-mobility sales growth. It sets new industry standards with its innovative technologies:

NAVEE

No. 1 New Brand in Sales Growth in the E-Mobility Market for 3 Years Running

No. 1 in Polymer Damping Arm™ Suspension Technology – The first to bring automotive-grade suspension to electric scooters.

– The first to bring automotive-grade suspension to electric scooters. No. 1 in Climbing Efficiency Under the Same Rated Power – Achieving an unmatched 28% climb at 600W rated power, setting the standard for performance.

NAVEE's "Go Faster, Climb Easier, Ride Smoother" promise in Turkey is being put to the test by local KOLs in thrilling challenges.

Introducing NAVEE's Flagship Scooter

ST Series Electric Scooters

NAVEE unveiled its revolutionary ST Series, featuring the ST3 Pro and ST3 — the suspension champion with Quadruple Polymer Damping Arm™.

Powered by high-rebound polymer shock absorbers, this patented design delivers a smooth ride on both urban streets and off-road trails. Rigorously tested, it sets a new standard in comfort, offering maximum shock absorption and stability—perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures.

The ST3 Pro is powered by a 1,350W peak motor (rated 600W, fully compliant with European regulations), enabling it to effortlessly tackle 15% inclines at speeds above 25 km/h without losing speed. While conventional scooters often slow down on climbs, NAVEE's advanced motor cooling technology and AI-powered control algorithms ensure consistent performance, setting the ST3 Pro apart with its unmatched climbing ability.

With a TÜV-certified 75 km range and a 596.7Wh smart battery system, the ST3 Pro eliminates range anxiety, making it ideal for both city commutes and countryside explorations.

The ST3 offers an exhilarating ride at a more accessible price, featuring a 1,000W motor, 24% incline capability, and a 60 km range. Its triple brake system—front drum brake, rear disc brake, and electronic anti-lock braking (E-ABS)—reduces braking distance by 20%, while the TCS traction control system ensures safety and control even on slippery surfaces.

Performance Flagship model - GT Series Electric Scooters

The GT Series, the latest addition to NAVEE's lineup, sets a new benchmark for electric scooters by blending high performance, extended range, and ultimate comfort into one sleek package. Designed for both urban commuters and adventure seekers, the GT Series redefines what an electric scooter can achieve.

The GT Series is max powered by 700W (GT3) and 1,000W (GT3 Pro, GT3 Max) motors, capable of tackling 18% and 22% inclines, respectively, with a top speed of 25 km/h. The GT3 Max leads the pack with a 75 km range, supported by a high-performance 596.7Wh battery, making it perfect for long commutes or weekend getaways.

Its front fork and rear cylinder suspension reduce vibrations by 40%, ensuring a smooth ride on any terrain. The dual braking system—featuring a front drum brake and electronic ABS—delivers unmatched safety and control, even on wet or slippery surfaces.

The GT Series integrates NAVEE's most advanced smart features, including locating, anti-theft protection, proximity locking and unlocking, Apple Find My, light settings, and range monitoring, all accessible via smartphone. Whether navigating busy city streets or exploring off-road trails, the GT Series is your ultimate companion for every journey.

About NAVEE – A Brand on the Rise

NAVEE is a leading innovator in the micromobility industry, revolutionizing personal transportation with its award-winning electric scooters and e-bikes. In just a few years, NAVEE has experienced a 700% surge in global sales, with over 150,000 scooters sold in 30+ countries. Driven by a commitment to cutting-edge technology and human-centric design, NAVEE has earned prestigious iF Design and Red Dot awards for its innovative products.

For more information, please visit https://naveetech.com.tr

Where to Buy

Available now at Trendyol | MediaMarkt | Teknosa | Hepsiburada

Official online store: https://navee.com.tr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703061/NAVEE.jpg