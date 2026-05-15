NAVEE MENA 2026 Istanbul Partner Summit: Advancing an Integrated Land-Water-Sky Mobility Ecosystem

ISTANBUL, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global leader in smart mobility innovation, hosted its inaugural NAVEE MENA 2026 Istanbul Partner Summit, marking a strategic leap into the Middle East. The summit convened influential industry voices, leading distributors and retail partners from Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait—including İstech İletişim, MediaMarkt, Vatan, Extra, and Noon, alongside media representative and core user communities to unveil a multi-dimensional 2026 portfolio. Spanning high-performance electric scooters, E-bikes, ultra-portable power stations, and exoskeleton robotics, this strategic evolution accelerates the realization of NAVEE's vision for an intelligent outdoor mobility ecosystem that seamlessly connects the future of movement across land, water, and sky.

The NAVEE MENA 2026 Istanbul Partner Summit successfully debuted.

Founded in 2021, NAVEE has grown rapidly, driven by a focus on technical innovation and manufacturing capabilities. The brand now operates in over 60 countries, with a growing presence in the MENA region, serving more than 100,000 riders over 10 countries through over 1,000 retail locations. This expansion aligns with increasing demand for electric mobility and emerging low-altitude transport solutions.

Where Strength Becomes Scale

At the summit, NAVEE unveiled a comprehensive product lineup led by its flagship e-scooter UT5 Ultra X. A supercar-inspired e-scooter engineered for high-speed stability, features a 2400W dual-motor system reaching 70 km/h. To ensure precision at peak performance, it integrates dual hydraulic disc brakes, adjustable hydraulic suspension, and adjustable steering damping, offering experienced riders' absolute control and customized handling. Stability is further anchored by 12-inch tubeless self-healing tires, offering greater air volume, larger contact area and significantly improved grip—for a more stable and confident ride, while fast-charging technology delivers 10 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Where Mobility Meets Everyday Life

In the E-bike segment, the NAVEE Fold Core 03 is designed for riders who prioritize everyday convenience without sacrificing capability. Its compact folding design ensures effortless storage and transport, making it an ideal companion for the modern urbanite. Once deployed, its 20×4.0" fat tires and suspension fork provide a stable, smooth ride across both city streets and uneven terrain. Engineered with a durable frame and delivering up to 50 km of range alongside reliable electric assistance, the Fold Core 03 seamlessly adapts to diverse lifestyles.

Where Boundaries Begin to Shift

To accelerate NAVEE's expansion into an integrated land–water–sky mobility ecosystem, the brand also introduced the WaveFly 5X — a premium wing-in-ground vehicle that utilizes ground‑effect flight for low‑altitude skimming over water and surface movement. It reaches speeds of up to 85 km/h and with a range of up to 80km, and a 140kg capacity, the craft features a modular swappable battery system, marking the brand's entry into All‑Scenario Intelligent Mobility.

"We are building a seamless mobility ecosystem that enables a more exploratory way of living," said Darren Wang, NAVEE Chief Product Officer. "By extending our core technologies into new categories, we aim to support a wider range of use cases—from daily commuting to outdoor exploration—while maintaining consistent product quality and performance."

As NAVEE continues to solidify its global presence, this summit in Istanbul marks a decisive leap in its global strategy. By leveraging core technology to bridge daily commutes with outdoor exploration, NAVEE is ensuring that the future of mobility is no longer dictated by terrain—empowering a global community to move beyond the boundaries of the everyday and live a life with no limits.

Contact:

Xinyue Hu

NAVEE PR manager

[email protected]

SOURCE NAVEE